ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals: Who Will India Face and When Will They Play? Schedule, Livestream and Predictions

The U19 World Cup 2024 has reached its playoff stage as the top teams from each group- India, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan, are all set to fight it out in the final stage of the month-long battle. The first semi-final of the World Cup, which began on January 19 in South Africa, will be conducted on February 6 between India and South Africa at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium.

Led by Uday Saharan, Team India had a pretty successful World Cup campaign as it has not yet lost a single match in the tournament. With a 100% victory rate so far, India will be looking forward to lifting the cup by inching closer to the final after beating the hosts in the semi-finals, scheduled for Tuesday, the details for which are provided below.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Semi-final Details

When will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final take place?

The semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place on Tuesday, February 6

Where is the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final happening?

The much-anticipated clash will be taking place at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium, South Africa.

Where is the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final going to be telecasted?

For those, who cannot watch the match live from the ground, Star Sports India will be telecasting the high-profile clash.

When will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final start?

The semi-final clash will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

Where will the India U19 vs Nepal U19 semi-final be streamed in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the semi-final battle between India and South Africa for the ones who prefer to watch the match online.

Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-final Details

The second semi-final will be taking place between Australia and Pakistan, who too have had a successful World Cup, with no loss in the entire tournament.

When will the Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 semi-final take place?

The semi-final between Australia U19 and Pakistan U19 will take place on Thursday, February 8

Where is the Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 semi-final happening?

The second semi-final clash will also be taking place at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium, South Africa.

Where is the Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 semi-final going to be telecasted?

For those, who cannot watch the match live from the ground, Star Sports India will be telecasting the clash live.

When will the Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 semi-final start?

The second semi-final battle will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Where will the Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 semi-final be streamed in India?

The match will be streamed live by Disney+ Hotstar.

Predicted playing XI

India U19- Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (WK), Innesh Mahajan (WK), Aradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

South Africa U19- David Teeger, Dewan Marais, Richard Seletswane, Steve Stolk, Juan James (C), Oliver Whitehead, Raeeq Daniels, Riley Norton, Romashan Soma Pillay, Lhuan-dre-Pretorius (WK), Ntando Zuma (WK), Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Sipho Potsane, Tristan Luus.

Pakistan U19- Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Riaz, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Ahmad Hassan, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig (C) (WK), Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Khan, Ubaid Shah.

Australia U19- Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (C), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O’ Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken (WK), Ryan Hicks (WK), Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker.

India U19 in the World Cup

India began its U19 World Cup campaign with a massive victory over Bangladesh as the latter fell short by 84 runs to achieve the target set by the Indian batters. This was followed by two consecutive victories over Ireland and the USA respectively, thus helping the team claim victories in all the group stage matches.

The team entered the Super Six stage with all guns blazing as it kicked start the phase with a 214-run victory over New Zealand. This was followed by another dominating performance by the Boys in Blue as they triumphed over Nepal by 132 runs.

Hence, Team India will be entering the semis with a whole different confidence, given the kind of performances they have delivered throughout the tournament. They will be looking forward to continuing this dominance to take another step closer to the final battle.

South Africa U19 in the World Cup

However, at the same time, one cannot ignore the fact that the hosts too have had a successful campaign. Losing merely one match in the entire tournament, South Africa too will be entering the semi-final with high spirits and a confident demeanor.

At the same time, they will also be enjoying the home advantage and a better understanding of the ground conditions, which will provide them an edge over Team India, who will purely rely on their experience in the tournament so far to understand the pitch.

