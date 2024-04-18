Because of Travis Kelce's connection to Taylor Swift, there is greater interest than ever in Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. Travis and Swift have been dating since August or September 2023. In 2024, they made waves at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Kelce podcast appears to be in high demand right now. According to a source, Travis has told celebrities that they are not allowed to appear as guest stars. Travis and Jason Kelce probably never imagined that their podcast, New Heights, would become as popular as it has.

The brothers created the podcast in 2022, prior to Travis's relationship with Taylor Swift. According to a source, there is currently "intense competition" among 20 organizations, driving up the podcast's worth to $90 million.

Travis Kelce Doesn’t Want Celebrities to Make Guest Appearances in His Podcast

The podcast's ratings have increased by 15-20% due to Swift and Travis's connection, and Travis and Jason are considering growing the show to release two new weekly episodes.

“There are many celebrities and athletes who want to be invited on the show, and they are having to say ‘no’ to most of them,” the source noted.

“The choice is always complicated to make, and when the show is on twice a week, more people will want to get invited. … All the stars are aligned for New Heights to become one of the best podcasts in the next few years. One thing is for sure — it’s going to make the brothers richer, too.”

Taylor Swift Has All the Support for Travis Kelce and His Podcast

At Coachella, Taylor Swift's green New Heights baseball cap was seen by onlookers as she supported Travis Kelce's podcast. She accessorized the hat with a Stella McCartney purse, Gucci sneakers, and an all-black ensemble.

Further, on their podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce discussed Swift's appearance. According to Travis, she was supporting New Heights. Jason continued, "Big New Heights supporter. Sold out of the green hat real quick. It’s a good color green.”

Before making their romance official in late 2023, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had been dating for a time. Swift is now taking a break from her Eras Tour. Prior to this, Kelce talked about wanting to present Swift with a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts. Travis Kelce is coming off a Super Bowl win playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

