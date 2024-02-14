People Are Paying A Lot Of Attention': AEW President Tony Khan Reacts To Vince Mcmahon's Sexual Assault And Trafficking Allegations

Tony Khan reacts to the allegations against Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon is currently facing several serious allegations. His situation has left a big mark on his history. Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a complaint against the longstanding WWE Chairman in January, just days after the company signed a major broadcast agreement with Netflix, saying that McMahon sexually abused her and sexually trafficked her to numerous coworkers.

McMahon quit as Executive Chairman of TKO, WWE's parent company, making it the first time in WWE history that a McMahon family member has no participation in the organization. With Grant's lawsuit yet to produce any official charges against McMahon, the wrestling industry has been watching the claims unfold with bated breath.

Tony Khan ‘can't comment on the terrible allegations’ against Vince McMahon

AEW President just doesn’t want to comment on the terrible allegations coming to surface against Vince McMahon. In an interview with Amy Kaplan from FanSided MMA , Tony Khan clearly said, "I can't comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now. I think that's something people are paying a lot of attention to right now, with good reason."

Tony Khan then continued by adding about women’s safety in locker rooms. He said, "For us, first and foremost, trying to create a safe locker room environment for everybody, women and men, and we have a really good bond."

Tony Khan highly emphasizes safety in the locker room

With Vince McMahon currently facing sexual assault allegations, Tony Khan is totally focused on making AEW a safe workplace for his employees. He said, “There are a lot of channels, and I think everybody feels very good about having a safe place and a safe workspace, and there are people you can talk to. There are people in the office, but even on the wrestling side. For us, I think that the most important thing in any office or any workplace is just having a lot of people that will listen and will want to make the company a safe and good place to work." [H/T Fightful]

Unlike WWE, AEW has been run completely by one guy. With that in mind, Khan takes on the responsibility of ensuring his company's "safe locker room environment." It is unclear what McMahon will do next. As of February 2nd, McMahon was under active investigation by federal officials and had a search warrant for his phone.

