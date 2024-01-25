Jim Harbaugh vs John Harbaugh: What Is Their Head-to-Head Record as Coaches and Who Has a Better Overall Record?

In the dynamic world of professional football, an interesting tale of sibling rivalry unfolds as two prominent figures, Jim and John Harbaugh, navigate the challenging terrain as head coaches in the NFL. This piece aims to unravel the intriguing head-to-head record between the brothers and determine who holds the superior overall coaching record.

Have you ever wondered which Harbaugh emerges victorious in coaching excellence?

Jim Harbaugh’s NFL Coaching Record

Jim Harbaugh became the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 after doing well as the head coach of the Stanford Cardinal for four years. He stayed with the 49ers for four years and then went on to coach at his old school, Michigan, in 2015.

During his time with the 49ers, Harbaugh did well. He got the team to the playoffs three times and never had a season where they lost more games than they won. His team won 44 games in regular seasons, lost 19, and tied 1. In the playoffs, they won 5 games and lost 3. In the 2012 season, they made it to the Super Bowl but lost to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by Harbaugh's brother John.

Advertisement

Before coaching the 49ers, Harbaugh coached quarterbacks for the Raiders in 2002 and 2003. After that, he was the head coach at the University of San Diego from 2004 to 2006 and then at Stanford from 2007 to 2010. In his first three seasons with the 49ers, Harbaugh took them to the NFC Championship game each time, making him the first coach in NFL history to do that.

In 2011, Harbaugh was named the NFL Coach of the Year for turning around the 49ers, who hadn't had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2002. They went 13-3 in his first season. The best part of his time with the 49ers was in the 2012 season when they reached Super Bowl XLVII.

Even though there was a change in quarterbacks during the 2012 season, with Colin Kaepernick taking over from Alex Smith, the 49ers still did well. In 2013, they went 12-4 and made it to a third straight NFC title game. Harbaugh had a 5-3 record in the playoffs with the 49ers.

ALSO READ: Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024? National anthem and pre-game performers announced

John Harbaugh's NFL Coaching Record

The Baltimore Ravens picked John Harbaugh as their head coach in 2008, and he's been in charge ever since. He's had only two seasons where the team didn't do so well out of his 16 years leading them. He's helped them make it to the playoffs 11 times, and he even won a Super Bowl, which people call the Harbaugh Bowl because he faced his brother Jim Harbaugh.

Even though he's been coaching the Ravens for a long time, Harbaugh has yet to reach 100 regular season losses because he's really good, winning almost 62% of the time. His regular season record is 160 wins and 99 losses, and he's done well in the playoffs, with 11 wins and 9 losses. Now, with the Ravens being the top seed, having home-field advantage, and a first-round bye in the playoffs, he's aiming to make his playoff record even better.

Harbaugh started his coaching career at Western Michigan in 1984, coaching running backs and outside linebackers. He then moved to the University of Pittsburgh in 1987, where he coached tight ends. After that, he worked at Morehead State in 1988, focusing on special teams.

Advertisement

In 1989, he joined the Cincinnati Bearcats as the special teams coordinator and became the assistant head coach in 1995. Harbaugh then went to Indiana University in 1997 as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach but left after one season to join the NFL.

In 1998, Harbaugh entered the NFL scene as the Special Teams Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles under Head Coach Andy Reid, staying in that role until 2006. His coaching skills were recognized in 2019 when he won the NFL's Coach of the Year award for leading the Ravens to a 14-2-0 record and the playoffs. In 2011, he coached Terrell Suggs to the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Jim Harbaugh vs John Harbaugh: Head-to-Head Battles

Jim and John first faced each other as head coaches in a highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchup on November 24, 2011. The game featured Jim's San Francisco 49ers against John's Baltimore Ravens. In a hard-fought battle, John's Ravens emerged victorious with a final score of 16-6.

Their second February 3, 2013 meeting remains etched in football history as the Harbaughs squared off in Super Bowl XLVII. In a thrilling contest, John's Ravens again prevailed, securing a 34-31 victory and cementing their status as the first siblings to coach against each other in a Super Bowl.

The Harbaugh Bowl series concluded with a third and final regular-season meeting on November 25, 2015, when the Ravens triumphed again, winning 16-13 overtime. With these outcomes, John holds a perfect 3-0 record against Jim in their head-to-head coaching matchups.

Who Has a Better Overall Record?

John Harbaugh has a better overall coaching record than Jim Harbaugh. John Harbaugh's sustained success with the Baltimore Ravens, including numerous playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory, contributes to his impressive coaching resume. His regular-season record of 160 wins and 99 losses, coupled with a playoff record of 11 wins and 9 losses, reflects a consistent and winning approach throughout his coaching career.

While Jim Harbaugh made significant contributions, particularly with the San Francisco 49ers, including a Super Bowl appearance, John's overall achievements give him the edge in terms of a better coaching record. It's important to note that coaching records are dynamic and subject to change as both coaches continue to shape their legacies in the NFL. The excitement surrounding the Harbaugh coaching rivalry is set to be reignited, as the brothers are scheduled to face each other again next season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is the NFL looking to buy a stake in ESPN? Details inside