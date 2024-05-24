Liv Morgan Reveals WWE’s Reaction Upon Hearing Her Request to Be Part of Chucky Series

Liv Morgan is known to be one of the most exciting and captivating WWE superstars of the modern era. As it is known, Morgan grew up watching wrestling for a long time, and with her hard work and perseverance, and managed to become a top attraction for the global juggernaut.

However, apart from wrestling, there was one particular character that she loved since her childhood days, the eerie and mysterious serial killer doll, Chucky. There are multiple movies, series, and pop culture trends made on the creepy doll.

How was Liv Morgan cast in the Chucky Series?

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan opened up about her admiration for the character and outlined her casting process in the TV series for a cameo appearance that came through after seeking out WWE for the same.



She said, "I grew up just loving Chucky like I loved wrestling. I loved Chucky and so I saw that they were working on a series and so I asked WWE, 'Hi, do you think we can see, just reach out and see if there's any kind of way that I can be involved, even if it's just like being on set and just like watching on set?'"

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s request was approved by the higher-ups of WWE and she made her appearance on the show in 2022 alongside the Chucky Doll who stabs her in the stomach.

The deal came through after discussions by WWE with the creator Don Mancini who managed to write her well into the show. She said, "He wrote me into the show, and it was just as easy as that and I had such a great experience. They treated me like family and it was cool,"

What is next for Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan has conquered multiple dreams she saw with her tenure as a WWE superstar and now has her sights set on adding another memorable moment in her life. The Miracle Kid of WWE is set to challenge Becky Lynch for her WWE Women’s World Title at the upcoming WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, she has been on a warpath ever since she kicked off her ‘Liv Morgan Revenge Tour’ and took out the former champion Rhea Ripley putting her on the sidelines. With the fanbase and a huge wave of momentum on her side, Morgan could very well be on her way to leaving the Jeddah Superdome as the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

