The San Francisco 49ers have been raving about the leadership and composure of young quarterback Brock Purdy heading into the 2024 season.

But defensive star Nick Bosa took the praises a step further this week, drawing an intriguing comparison to an elite athlete from another sport - with one notable exception.

"I think he's definitely getting a little more vocal in the building," Bosa said of Purdy during Wednesday's OTA sessions.

"I don't think he's ever going to change even when he gets paid next year. He's a man of faith and he kind of reminds me of Scottie Scheffler, except for...he didn't get arrested. Just super humble, really good kid, and he's definitely famous."

Teammates Marvel at Brock Purdy's Steadfast Character

The wry reference, of course, was to PGA Tour star Scottie Scheffler's recent arrest at the PGA Championship. Scheffler was charged with multiple counts after a traffic incident where he allegedly knocked an officer to the ground, though his lawyer maintains his innocence.

Bosa's playful remark highlighted his effusive praise for Purdy's unflappable nature and steadfast character - traits that have resonated with teammates despite the 24-year-old's relative inexperience at the NFL level.

Brian Griese Reflects on Brick Purdy's Leadership Development

"I know it's no small feat to be the face of a franchise and the leader of an organization, and that takes time to get the confidence and be comfortable in that position and understand all the little things you do that lend into that," said former NFL quarterback Brian Griese. "Brock is growing in that area, and I think that's really cool."

While admitting Purdy still has room for growth, Griese has been encouraged by the strides the young QB has made when it comes to asserting himself as a leader.

"I think it's just a confidence thing," Griese explained. "And it's hard to be assertive and demonstrative and a leader when you're thinking a whole lot about your job. So definitely I've seen Brock grow in those areas and he needs to continue to."

Purdy's rapid development and unflappable demeanor paid major dividends for the 49ers in 2023. Thrust into the starting role after an injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, the former "Mr. Irrelevant" draftee responded by breaking numerous franchise passing records.

His 4,280 passing yards topped Jeff Garcia's previous single-season mark, while his 31 touchdown throws and 113.0 passer rating both led the NFL. Purdy's 9.6 yards per attempt and 7.0 touchdown percentage were also the best in football.

The historic campaign propelled Purdy into the MVP conversation, as he finished fourth in voting. He became the first 49ers quarterback selected to the Pro Bowl in over two decades.

Brock Purdy's Elite Third/Fourth Down Prowess

While Purdy shined across the board statistically, one area he particularly excelled was converting on crucial third and fourth down passing plays.

According to data from Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, Purdy ranked an elite second in the entire NFL in 2023 third/fourth down conversion rate.

Only Green Bay's Jordan Love, who went blow-for-blow with the 49ers' vaunted defense in a thrilling divisional playoff game, finished higher than Purdy.

Star quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins all trailed behind the 49ers' young signal caller in clutch situations.

Purdy's knack for keeping drives alive was a major catalyst for San Francisco's offense finishing the 2023 campaign ranked fourth in the league in overall third down conversion rate at just under 45 percent.

With Purdy firmly entrenched as the team's long-term answer at quarterback after his remarkable 2023 performance, the future looks incredibly bright for the 49ers' offense heading into the 2024 campaign and beyond.

Though he's still developing in areas like leadership according to Griese, teammates have clearly taken notice of the steadfast poise and humble nature Purdy carries himself with daily.

As a "man of faith" with an unshakable character, Purdy has all the intangible traits to become the latest in a long line of accomplished 49ers field generals.

And if his meteoric progression continues, he could be spearheading playoff-contending teams in San Francisco for years to come.

