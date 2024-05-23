Randy Orton Reveals Docs Asked Him to Quit Wrestling After Medical Procedure for Injury

Randy Orton can be considered one of the most decorated and tenured WWE superstars of all time who is still going strong after a two-decade-long career. However, The Viper suffered a major setback after he took an extended leave in May 2022 due to his injury.

WWE’s Apex Predator spent nearly 18 months on the sidelines and multiple speculations pointed toward the end of Randy Orton’s storied career. However, he was not going to let this be his last appearance, and worked hard to get back in better shape.

The former 14-time World Champion underwent a tough rehabilitation process and made his triumphant return at WWE Survivor Series last year as part of Cody Rhodes’ squad for War Games. But there was a disturbing time during his road to recovery after Orton heard the medical expert’s advice regarding his return to the ring.

What did the doctors tell Randy Orton about his future as an in-ring competitor?

In a recent interview on Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, Randy Orton revealed that some of the top neurologists advised him to retire from the squared circle. After hearing the doctors' words, Orton had a challenging time during the first six months of his rehab.

He said, “I had top neurologists telling me that, ‘You know what, you had a great career, you have a life after wrestling, and you wanna be comfortable. You don’t wanna be in pain the rest of your life. We’re gonna fix your back, but you’re gonna have to stop wrestling’. The first six months that I was out, I had that in the back of my head, and it was tough. It was mentally very challenging.”

How was Randy Orton Cleared for in-ring return?

The Viper later stated that he consulted some more doctors who did certain surgeries and MMA fighters who faced a similar situation, but came out stronger and continued with their career. That was his motivation to get healthy and return to WWE as an in-ring competitor.

He said, "I knew these were the doctors that I needed to have, put me under and go under the knife with."

Orton further mentioned that his good friend and current WWE CCO Triple H had no problem with him taking certain breaks to maintain his peak health as long as he was informed in advance.

Moreover, Randy Orton is set to compete against Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of the King of the Ring tournament this week on SmackDown. Should Orton win the bout, he would be heading to the finals in the name-sake PLE the following night to face The Ring General Gunther which itself could be a blockbuster showdown for the highly anticipated PLE.

