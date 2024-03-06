‘There Was a Guy Called Rishabh Pant’: Rohit Sharma Takes a Dig at Ben Duckett’s Comment on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Century

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma once again is making headlines for his witty, unfiltered, and hilarious remarks. The skipper was asked about Ben Duckett’s statement on Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century on the third day of the Rajkot Test. At the same time, the Indian opener also took a dig at England’s newly found aggressive approach in Test cricket, often referred to as Bazball.

Rohit Sharma’s stern reply to Ben Duckett

When asked to respond about Duckett’s comment in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Dharamshala Test, Rohit Sharma replied with his signature wit. He said, “There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play.”

Further, taking a dig at Bazball, England’s widely-talked-about strategy, the Indian skipper said, “I just don’t know what Bazball means. I haven’t seen wild swinging from anyone. England have played better cricket than they were here last time. But I still don’t know what Bazball means.”

What did Ben Duckett say about Jaiswal’s century?

English opener Ben Duckett had held ‘Bazball’ responsible for Yashasvi’s century against England as he claimed that it was after witnessing England’s aggressive cricket, the opposition teams also started to play differently in the longest format of the game.

Taking the credit for India’s young star’s blazing knock, Duckett said, “When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket.”

Nasser Hussain bashed Ben Duckett

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain also bashed Ben Duckett for his comment and instead advised the team to look into their weaknesses and try to upscale their batting by learning from the young opener.

“His (Duckett's) comment on Jaiswal that he has learned from us, I am going to touch on that. He (Jaiswal) has not learned from you (Duckett), he has learned from his upbringing and all the hard yards he has put in while growing up, he has learned from the IPL. If anything, I would look at him and learn from him," Hussain said.

He continued, “Whatever they are saying in public and in that dressing room, I hope they are going back to their rooms, do a little bit of self-introspection game, like 'I can look back and learn and make improvement.”

“Otherwise, it becomes a cult, doesn’t it? At times, Bazball in this regime has been described as a cult where you cannot criticise either within or externally. Even in this regime, there is room for learning and improving,” the former England skipper added.

India vs England Test series

Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be a force to reckon with for England as he emerged as the highest run-scorer of the series so far, with 655 runs in four Test at an average of 93. This included two double centuries in consecutive matches off the young gun’s bat as the English side couldn’t manage to find a solution to his power show.

India and England will now meet in Dharamshala for the final Test on 7 March. While India will be looking forward to claim one last win and end the series on a positive note with the score of 4-1, the visitors will try to add one more win to their bag so that they can bid a respectful farewell to the series.

