When Is Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler? UFC Megastar Confirms Date of Their Highly Anticipated Fight

Former UFC Champion, Conor McGregor has not competed in the ring since 2021, when he suffered a broken leg during a bout against Dustin Poirier. However, the wrestler is rumored for a comeback later this year.

He initially signed on to star on The Ultimate Fighter, with plans to face Michael Chandler, in 2023. But that didn’t happen, as McGregor had to re-enter UFC’s anti-doping program and that stalled the match in 2023 with Chandler. Then it was said that McGregor might face Chandler at the historic UFC 300 card in April. But that also didn’t materialize.

Now, the UFC megastar has himself confirmed the date for fighting Chandler on June 29 for UFC 303, to cap off this year’s International week day. McGregor himself confirmed the date to a reporter on March 6, when asked about when he is stipulated to fight Michael Chandler. He also mentioned it on Instagram in one of his stories.

What did Conor McGregor say?

“Still holding hope for June 29,” McGregor said about his next fight on Instagram. “Lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm. I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight,” he added

He further said, “The game is a bit lackluster also at present, which isn’t helping. I hope these next few cards pop and I get a date. Eliminate distractions and begin real work towards it.”

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

The heat between McGregor and Chandler dates back to last year when the two faced each other as opposing coaches at UFC 31. They were expected to face each other but the fight didn’t happen in 2023.

However, Michael Chandler appeared on WWE’s Monday Night RAW on February 19, 2024 and challenged McGregor to a match. “You are in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet, Hey there’s a man from Ireland that’s been me waiting for way too long. And I still have one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor get your candy ass back to the octagon. We have got some unfinished business boys god bless I will see you at the top,” a confident Chandler announced on Monday Night RAW,” he said.

The two are expected to settle their scores finally on June 29, this year.

