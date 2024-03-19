Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Excited Shimmy’ Meme Explained: How Did It Originate?

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has a steady recognition and presence on social media. Shaq became a meme before memes were even cool and hyped! he’s not only a famous personality who is seen in most videos, and talk shows but also in memes. The full-time league champion is one of the most famous sports personalities who inspired memes in the 21st century. The ‘excited shimmy’ meme has been used for years as a famous video to describe various situations in life.

The most iconic meme of Shaq is the ‘Shaq Shimmy’ from 2014. This is an all-time favorite of the fans and even now after a decade people still use it to describe their day-to-day life and even use it as stickers. Let’s see how this meme originated.

The Shaq Shimmy showdown

This was from a 2014 commercial of Gold Bond and was also famously just opposed with a cat that was getting ready to pounce. The same Gold Bond Commercial was mercilessly remixed on YouTube by netizens and memes were made. This shimmy meme is iconic in its own right and has remained so for a long time.

Shaq is not only known for his prowess in the NBA league but also because of his humorous nature and million-dollar endorsements. He has other kinds of memes as well that circulate on the internet such as the “sleeping meme” that originated on July 24 2016 on the Thot Patrol page. That was a post where O Neal was sleeping and then woke up for “thots”.

His sleeping meme can be found on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok. Even the “shimmy meme” has a lot of fan following on social media and is shared millions of times a day by everyone. O Neal is ahead of his generation since he uses his voice in social media to make people laugh and voice his opinions.

Shaquille O’Neal makes good use of social media to voice his opinions

The NBA legend does not shy away from talking about his beliefs and voices his opinion on social media. He always gives his take on the current state of NBA and the world. One of his favorite things to talk about is regarding the players of today.

Shaquille once said, “Stop taking your phone and writing to whoever's writing stuff in space. Why don't you get out there and just play? There you go. I've been booed before. You know that. You're the biggest guy there, and you ain't doing let's go!"

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best athletes and personalities to play the game. He won 4 NBA titles; he was also a three-time finals MVP and 15-time All-Star and 8 times all NBA first-team member. He enjoyed an outstanding career with amazing scoring. So his memes are not the only thing that made him go viral.

