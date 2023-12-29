Taylor Swift reportedly had her most ‘meaningful’ Christmas with Travis Kelce for THIS reason

Travis Kelce is an American football player who plays in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He holds the NFL record for most consecutive and most overall seasons.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift is an American pop-star country music singer and songwriter. She has a massive fan base all around the world. the first song she sang was “Luck You”

NFL star Travis Kelce and popstar Taylor Swift’s dating rumors started in September when people saw Taylor Swift come to see NFL player Travis match but in a recent interview with Time magazine, Taylor Swift revealed that her relationship with Travis began in July and they were secretly spending time together and understanding each other and she explained

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

On the other hand, Travis Kelce revealed in an interview with WSJ magazine about his relationship with Taylor Swift, “When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

A recent report suggests the power couple has celebrated a special Christmas together.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Christmas celebration

According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, Travis and Taylor spent their Christmas at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City home. The source suggested Kelce, along with his father Ed, welcomed Taylor Swift alongside her family—her mom, dad, and brother.

A source close to Taylor said, “Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor. “

“She's never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life," the source further said.

It seems like the couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. As some earlier reports by Page Six suggested, Travis has asked Taylor’s father, Scott, to marry his daughter.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

