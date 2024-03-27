Roman Reigns and The Rock to Appear on Popular Talk Show Before WrestleMania 40; Details Inside

Cousins and allies! Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are a force to be reckoned with. For years, The Rock has paved the way for Roman within the WWE, a fellow member of the Anoa'i family. Now, they stand united on the grandest stage of them all - WrestleMania.

But are cracks forming in their alliance? The Rock's recent brutal attack on Cody Rhodes has thrown a wrench into the plans. Will their family bond hold strong, or will tensions explode just days before WrestleMania? Catch a glimpse of their dynamic when they appear together on The Tonight Show.

Will tensions explode? The Rock and Reigns take the Tonight Show stage

In an electrifying turn of events, Wrestle Ops recently tweeted: "The Rock & Roman Reigns will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 3rd ahead of #WrestleMania XL." This announcement follows The Rock's sensational return to WWE, marking a pivotal moment in wrestling history.

The Rock's electrifying return to WWE has been nothing short of explosive. After years away, focusing on his Hollywood career, The People's Champion returned to confront the current reigning champion, Roman Reigns. However, a surprising turn of events saw them form an alliance. This newfound unity set their sights on a common enemy - Cody Rhodes, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner.

Advertisement

Reigns, the 'Tribal Chief' and undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is set to defend his title against Rhodes in a highly anticipated rematch at WrestleMania 40. However, their path to the main event became even more interesting when The Rock's comeback was highlighted by a dramatic assault on Cody Rhodes during a recent episode of WWE Raw.

In a moment that left fans aghast, The Rock launched a surprise attack in Reigns' absence, blurring the lines between alliances and rivalries. This act not only intensified the anticipation for WrestleMania but also showcased The Rock's commitment to their alliance and the lengths he was willing to go to assert dominance. The brutal attack left Rhodes bloodied and confused, sending a clear message to the challenger.

But has Rock's presence undermined Roman's domination?

Dolph Ziggler voices concerns

Dolph Ziggler, WWE's perennial show-stealer, recently shared his apprehensions regarding The Rock's involvement in the WrestleMania 40 storyline. He fears that the spotlight on The Great One might divert attention from the intense rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

"We all know The Rock's involved, we all know that the back and forth has only been Rock and Cody, let's get back to the championship match. I really think I want them to sell me on WrestleMania, not just watching on TV, why I need to be in the building for this moment?" Ziggler remarked, highlighting a potential shift in fan interest away from the critical championship clash. His comments underscore a growing concern: Could The Rock's presence overshadow the event's original marquee matchup?

What are your thoughts? Will the inclusion of The Rock serve as the ultimate hype, or will it overshadow the essence of WrestleMania 40's most-awaited matches? Let us know what you think.

ALSO READ: 'What You See On TV, That's…': Wrestling Veteran Opens Up On The Rock's Real Life Character