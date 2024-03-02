'They've Slided Him," Former WWE Manager Speaks on Possible Rift Between Roman Reigns and The Rock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cut one of the best promos of SmackDown in his WWE career on March 1 in Arizona. The Great One not only teased a Tag Team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, but he also showed that on the mic, nobody in WWE can match up to him.

ALSO READ: ‘The Rock Will Turn On Roman on Night 2’: Fans Share Theories As The Brahma Bull Challenges Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for Match at WrestleMania 40

However, The Great One also did something astounding, which nobody expected him to do. He officially acknowledged his cousin, Roman Reigns, as his ‘Tribal Chief’. And that has sent a wrestling veteran into thinking what if WWE is teasing some kind of tension between the two?

While speaking on Small Talk this week, Dutch Mantell has spoken on the possibilities of some tensions brewing between The Rock and Roman Reigns. “That part with Paul Heyman in there. You could tell Roman said, 'Hey let's go' and he's like, 'No we can't go right now.' Then you're thinking now they've slided The Rock. Now they're gonna have to answer for that. So that held them through the break,” Mantell said.

Advertisement

Mantell also applauded the show, saying that though this was the longest in-ring promo he had ever seen, it was done so well that nobody wanted it to end. “This is the longest in-ring to start a WWE show that I've ever seen. But it was done so well, so masterful that nobody cared. Really, nobody wanted it to end. It was getting tedious at the end. They had them go to wow,” he said.

Is there some tension between The Rock and Roman Reigns?

Though WWE has not opened its cards on the relationship between The Rock and Roman Reigns, the ‘Tribal Chief’s’ dominating demeanor against The Rock, possibly indicates some twist.

For example, when Reigns interrupted The Rock as he said his moniker, and held his hand, The Rock was shocked. Then, Reigns in a way ordered Rock to acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. The Rock though went about it slowly, but did what Roman Reigns said. The crowd chanted “Sold Out” against The Rock, for bowing down to Reigns.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins Send a Warning to The Rock and Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chambers 2024

Secondly, when The Rock was making an entrance to the ring, with the rest of the Bloodline members, standing right there, Reigns signaled Paul Heyman to walk out, but Heyman stopped him from doing so. That also showed some sort of internal disturbance within the Bloodline.

Will The Rock turn on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

There are high chances of The Rock turning against his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Rock initially was poised to face Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania, but the crowd giving a thumbs down to the match forced WWE to change the booking.

The Rock also pointed fingers at Reigns during one of the SmackDown episodes, pointing at Reigns and saying, "At WrestleMania 40, you will be the loser.” Even though he said while taking Cody’s name, his fingers were pointed against Reigns.

It will be interesting to see how the Tag Team match goes if Rhodes and Seth Rollins accept the challenge. More exciting will be to see the crowd’s reaction, if Reigns loses his Title belt, due to The Rock turning on him. That also sets the stage for WrestleMania 41.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WWE Report: Was the Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 main event fiasco a Work?