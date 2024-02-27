Watch: Cody Rhodes Does Gender Reveal for Fan After RAW Went off Air, WWE Fans Brand Him ‘New John Cena’

Cody Rhodes is reaching new milestones with each of his appearances in WWE, and the fans are welcoming him with open arms. It was the WWE universe, which brought the WWE to its knees, forcing it to cancel The Rock vs Roman Reigns match, and bring Cody back into the title match.

It is the same fan base that is supporting Rhodes against one of the biggest superstars of WWE, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Rhodes acknowledging the crowd’s love is also reciprocating it in his own way. In the last night episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes did a gender reveal for a couple after the show went off the air.

‘It’s a Boy’

Rhodes is handed over an envelope which he opens amid the drum rolls. In the next moment, Rhodes says, ‘It’s a Boy’ with a lavish smile on his face, and the audience chants his name.

Cody congratulated the couple and said, “If you want to name the kid Cody, then don’t. It’s a terrible red-neck name. You don’t wanna do that. My parents were crazy, I think they were drunk when they did that. Anyways, it’s a boy. I hope that boy comes to this show and sees this.”

Fans brand Cody as New John Cena

The crowd cheered for Cody as he thanked everyone for being so wonderful at night. Fans from all over the world loved Cody’s act, and many went even to the extent of calling him, “new John Cena.”

“Yes, we got the new john cena!!!,” a fan said. Another fan said, “ Cody is the definition of the face of the company.”

A third said, “ Give this man the belt already.” A fourth said, “How can you hate this man? Simply humbling. I love you Cody.”

On the same night, Cody’s promo with Paul Heyman, was highly successful as the American Nightmare answered back Paul Heyman, saying that it’s not the Bloodline that’s coming for Cody, it’s Cody coming for the Bloodline.

Cody is expected to square off against The Rock on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, while on Night 2, he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

