'This Is Child Labor': Fans Mock Barcelona's Financial Woes as 16-year-Old La Masia Gem Trades Boots for Drilling Rig

Barcelona might have financial problems but they would never disrespect their player by making them drill. In the meantime, a post on social media has been going viral, where the 16-year-old young talent Lamine Yamal can be seen drilling. In the post, a user mocked Barcelona on their financial problems and makes fun of them writing, “Barca is so broke, they're putting their players to work building the stadium.”

Fan thinks ‘it's a tough situation for Barca’ as Lamine Yamal gets spotted drilling

This action gave certain fans some chance to mock the La Liga team, with one user telling Barcelona that “child labor” is wrong. The user wrote, “This is child labor “ with a crying emoji.

One fan took a different approach trolling Barcelona by showing some condolences to the team as he believes the players might be able to work hard and bring some money back to the team. The user wrote, “I think it's a tough situation for Barca. Hopefully, they can turn things around soon. Their players' hard work might just help!!”

One user admiring the carpentry work applauded Lamine Yamal. The user wrote, “Volunteering job done and dusted. They can submit cv for carpentry work.”

For the unversed, although Barcelona might have financial problems, Lamine Yamal doing some carpentry was to honor his friendly brother, Arda Guller. The Real Madrid talent, Guler celebrated his birthday on February 25. And for the same, Yamal like any friend tried to make something handmade to gift his friend.

Lamine Yamal follows in Lionel Messi’s footsteps

Lamine Yamal is shaping up to be one of Barcelona's most sought-after talents both on and off the pitch in the coming years, as the 16-year-old is vital to the club's future plans. He has already faced a significant bidding war for him from football's top sponsors

Lamine Yamal, who was formerly with Nike, was introduced as an Adidas player this week, with the 16-year-old signing a long-term contract with the German giants. According to Relevo, he will be the face of various campaigns, including his own boot line. It appears like the 16-year-old is following Messi's path down the road

