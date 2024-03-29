Throwback to When Tom Brady's Then-Wife Gisele Bündchen Uncovered NFL Legend's LEAST-KNOWN Secret

Behind the glitz and glory of Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career lies a lesser-known fact that his former wife, Gisele Bündchen, graciously unveils. In a candid Vogue interview and a glimpse into their Brookline abode, Gisele offers intriguing insights into the life of the football legend, shedding light on aspects that even his most ardent fans might find surprising.

Tom Brady’s Surprising Pet Peeve

While Gisele's Vogue cover shoots are often the talk of the town, this time, her revelations about her ex-husband steal the spotlight. One particularly intriguing revelation revolves around Brady's aversion to being barefoot, which contrasts sharply with Gisele's carefree habits.

Amid discussions about her career and activism, Gisele graciously opens up about the man behind the touchdowns. Brady prefers wearing his shoes in a household where Gisele savors the freedom of going shoeless. This surprising habit adds normalcy to his larger-than-life persona.

What Was Their Proposal Like?

Gisele fondly recalled in this interview five years ago, the day Brady orchestrated an elaborate proposal, complete with a fabricated emergency to set the stage. Amidst the chaos of purported flooding in Gisele's apartment, Brady crafted a scene straight out of a romantic fairy tale, with candles and rose petals adorning every corner.

Learning and Growing Together: What Did the Former Couple Teach Each Other?

A beautiful exchange of strengths and teachings marked Tom and Gisele’s relationship before their divorce in October 2022. Gisele reminisces about the valuable lessons she's imbibed from Brady, including the art of saying no—a skill that resonates deeply in a world of constant demands. In return, Gisele imparts her environmental consciousness onto Brady, advocating for sustainable practices like recycling.

As Tom Brady prepares for his new role as a commentator at the FOX NFL booth later this year, a shift in focus momentarily turns to his personal life. The former quarterback, renowned for his seven Super Bowl victories, has inked a monumental USD 375 million deal with the network to serve as their NFL analyst.

On the other hand, after more than a decade of marriage to NFL legend Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022. Fast forward two years, and Gisele has begun to move forward, now romantically involved with a new partner, Joaquim Valente.

Amid these personal transitions, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to have found happiness in their respective lives after their split. However, nothing impedes their shared commitment as parents. Together, they navigate the complexities of co-parenting their three children: Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

