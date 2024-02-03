Top 5 Players With the Most Appearances in NHL All-Star Games; Gordie Howe to Wayne Gretzky

The NHL All-Star Game is an exhibition ice hockey tournament that takes place during the regular National Hockey League (NHL) season.

It brings together the most exceptional players for an exhibition of skill and competition.

The funds generated from the game contribute to the players' pension fund, and the winning team receives $1,000,000 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Over the years, certain players have consistently earned the honor of All-Star status.

Here are the top five players who have graced the All-Star stage time and again.

Gordie Howe:

Gordie Howe participated in the NHL All-Star Game with an impressive 23 times throughout his career.

His consistent performance earned him selections for the All-Star Game in the following years: 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, and 1980.

Ray Bourque:

Ray Bourque was selected to play in the NHL All-Star Game for the 19th consecutive season in 2001.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bourque participated in every All-Star Game held during his playing years, except 1987 and 1995 when the event did not take place. In 1996, he earned the title of Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game.

Additionally, Bourque showcased his exceptional skills by winning the NHL All-Star Game Shooting Accuracy Competition in 1990, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2001.

Wayne Gretzky:

Wayne Gretzky boasts an impressive All-Star game record with 18 appearances.

He holds the record for the most career All-Star Game points, accumulating 13 goals and 12 assists over his 18 appearances.

Additionally, Gretzky has the distinction of scoring the most goals in a single All-Star game, with four goals in the 1983 Campbell Conference, a feat he shares with three other players. In that same game, he also set the record for the most goals in one period, scoring four in the third period.

Gretzky's All-Star game achievements include tying for the most career assists with 12, sharing the record with four others, and amassing the most career points in All-Star games with a total of 25 (13 goals, 12 assists).

Moreover, he is tied with Mike Gartner and Adam Oates for the most points in a single period, scoring four in the 1983 Campbell Conference third period.

Frank Mahovlich:

Frank Mahovlich participated in the NHL All-Star Games for a span of 16 years from 1959 to 1974.

His notable appearances include the years 1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, and 1974.

Mark Messier:

Mark Messier was selected to participate in the NHL All-Star Game an impressive 16 times.

Messier's All-Star appearances spanned over several years, including 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, and 2004.

Evolution of NHL All-Star Game’s Format

From 1947 to 1968, the NHL All-Star Game featured the Stanley Cup champions against All-Stars from other teams, except in 1951 and 1952 when American and Canadian-based All-Star teams competed.

In 1969, it transitioned to the Wales/Eastern vs. Campbell/Western Conference format.

Coaches from the previous year's Stanley Cup Finals initially coached the All-Star teams, later replaced by conference leaders.

The 1998 All-Star Game showcased North Americans against the rest of the world, returning to the conference format in 2003.

In 2010, a player draft replaced the conference-based selection until 2015. The 2016 format introduced a four-team, three-on-three tournament based on divisions.

In 2023, the NHL combined the three-on-three format with the fantasy draft system, allowing players to draft rosters for the four teams selected by fan and NHL Hockey Operations voting.

NHL All-Star Statistical Leaders

Wayne Gretzky tops the list with 25 points, including 13 goals and 12 assists in 18 games.

Mario Lemieux follows closely with 23 points, consisting of 13 goals and 10 assists in 10 games. Joe Sakic has 22 points, with 6 goals and 16 assists in 12 games.

Mark Messier and Gordie Howe round out the top five with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

