Who Are the Oldest And Youngest Players to Ever Play in an NHL All-Star Game?

The National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game is an exhibition ice hockey tournament held during the regular season, featuring star players from the league competing against each other.

The All-Star Game is preceded by the NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

The proceeds from the All-Star Game benefit the players' pension fund, and the winning team earns $1,000,000 for a charity of their choice.

In a league steeped in history, the NHL All-Star Game has seen a range of players, from seasoned veterans to rising stars, take to the ice. Here are the players who have left their mark on this prestigious event at both ends of the age spectrum.

3 Youngest Players to Ever Play in an NHL All-Star Game

Jeff Skinner:

He was just 18 years 8 months and 14 days old when he first graced the All-Star stage in 2011.

Currently, he plays as a left winger for the Buffalo Sabres.

He spent eight seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, serving as an alternate captain from 2016 to 2018.

Selected seventh overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes, Skinner became the youngest player in the NHL during the 2010–11 season.

Advertisement

He holds the distinction of being the youngest player ever to participate in the NHL All-Star Game and any All-Star game across the four major North American sports leagues.

In his debut season, Skinner clinched the Calder Memorial Trophy for the best rookie, marking the first time a Hurricanes player achieved this honor.

As of April 14, 2023, Skinner holds the NHL record for the most games played without making a playoff appearance, with 932 games, surpassing Ron Hainsey's previous record of 907 games.

Patrick Kane:

Patrick Kane was 20 years and 67 days old when he appeared on the All-Star stage in 2009.

He is a right winger for the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL and was initially drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks as the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

Kane played for the Blackhawks until February 2023, when he was traded to the New York Rangers. Kane has notably represented the United States at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics.

During his time with the Blackhawks, Kane achieved significant success, winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015. In 2013, he received the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player in the playoffs.

Kane's outstanding performance continued in the 2015–16 NHL season, where he won the Hart Memorial Trophy for Most Valuable Player and the Art Ross Trophy as the scoring champion. Notably, he led the NHL with 106 points, becoming the first American-born player to win the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy.

In recognition of his contributions to the sport, Kane was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017. On January 19, 2020, he achieved the milestone of becoming the youngest U.S. player to reach 1,000 career regular-season points.

Jonathan Toews:

Jonathan Toews made his NHL All-Star game debut at the age of 20 years and 271 days.

Jonathan Toews, known as "Captain Serious," is currently an unrestricted free agent in the National Hockey League (NHL). He recently played for the Chicago Blackhawks, serving as their captain from 2008 to 2023.

Toews, selected third overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks, made an immediate impact by being nominated for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL Rookie of the Year in the 2007–08 season.

Advertisement

He became the team captain the following season, becoming the second-youngest captain in NHL history at that time, after Sidney Crosby.

Toews achieved significant success with the Blackhawks, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010 and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy for the most valuable player in the playoffs.

He also joined the Triple Gold Club, surpassing Peter Forsberg as the youngest player to do so after winning the Cup. Toews secured two more Stanley Cup victories with the Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.

Internationally, Toews has represented Canada, winning gold medals at various events, including the 2005 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships, the 2007 World Championships, and the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. In 2017, he was recognized as one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players.

ALSO READ: Who Are the Captains Leading Charge in NHL All-Star Game 2024?