Who Is Performing at NHL All-Star Game 2024 Half-Time Show?

Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae is all set to take center stage during the second intermission performance at the 2024 NHL® All-Star Game. With the star-studded lineup for the NHL All-Star Game 2024 Half-Time Show announced, know who is performing at the event.

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Toronto's Scotiabank Arena

Livestream: ABC and ESPN+ in the United States

TV Broadcast in Canada: Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports

Meet Tate McRae: The Canadian Singer Dominating Billboard Charts

The viral success of Tate McRae's 2017 hit, One Day, practically broke the internet. This paved the way for her debut EP, All the Things I Never Said (2020).

Fast forward to 2020, and Tate struck gold with You Broke Me First, a global smash that climbed to number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Her second EP, Too Young to Be Sad (2021), dominated Spotify as the most streamed female EP of the year. Not stopping to catch her breath, Tate dropped her debut studio album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, on May 27, 2022, soaring to number 13 on the US Billboard 200.

But wait, there's more! In 2023, Tate released the earworm Greedy, landing her highest Billboard Hot 100 spot at number three. Next, her second studio album, Think Later (2023), catapulted into the top five across various countries. The hits kept coming with Exes, peaking at number 34 on the chart.

Other Performers at NHL All-Star Game 2024

The All-Star Game scheduled for February 3 will also include musical performances as part of the pre-game festivities.

Here's a breakdown of the featured artists and their roles:

Loud Luxury: Loud Luxury, a DJ duo known for their electronic and dance music, will be featured during the player introductions.

The Reklaws: The Reklaws, a country music duo, will be performing the Canadian national anthem. They will contribute a live musical rendition of O Canada.

Kiana Ledé: Kiana Ledé, an R&B singer, will be performing the American national anthem. Her performance will involve singing The Star-Spangled Banner, the national anthem of the United States.

Lisa Faria will be providing American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for all performances during the All-Star Game. Faria's role is to interpret these performances into American Sign Language, making the content accessible to individuals in the deaf community who use ASL as their primary means of communication.

Star-Studded Captain Lineup:

Tate McRae will not only dazzle the audience but also assume the role of a celebrity captain for Team McKinnon, joining forces with Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan McKinnon and assistant captain Cale Makar.

Joining McRae as celebrity captains for the NHL All-Star Game are global superstar Justin Bieber, Toronto-born actor Will Arnett, and Grammy Award-winning musician Michael Bublé.

Ticket Availability:

Secure your spot for Tate McRae's performance at NHL All-Star 2024 by purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster.

Ticket Price Range:

The ticket prices for the NHL All-Star Game 2024 on February 3 range from CA $332.01 for Sec 319, Row 9 to the high roller's choice at CA $1,547.00 for Sec 102, Row 9.

