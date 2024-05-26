Travis Kelce Tagged Knucklehead for His Reaction to Harrison Butker’s Controversial Speech

Harrison Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, gave a speech at Benedictine College on May 11. He shared his views on a woman’s role in society. His remarks about females and the LGBTQ community were called harmful and outdated.

Butker congratulated the female graduates by saying that most of them might be thinking about marrying and raising children. He called pride month a sinful deed. The 2019 NFL scoring leader later added that the most important title for a woman is a homemaker. Travis Kelce had been quiet about the issue amid controversies. However, he addressed the issue on his latest New Heights podcast episode.

Columnist Calls Travis Kelce a Knucklehead

The Kelce brothers were discussing Butker’s commencement speech on their podcast. The Chiefs’ TE shared that he doesn’t agree with the majority of the speech. He corrected himself by saying that he only liked the part where Butker showed his love towards his wife and kids. The highest-paid TE in the league added that Butker has been nice to people around him. Travis Kelce will not judge him for his views as it’s not his thing. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jason Whitlock, former Kansas City Star columnist, took a dig at Kelce for his reaction. Whitlock quipped that Kelce has no self-awareness, and that’s why the tight end said a whole lot of nothing. He continued to say that Kelce became rich and successful because both his parents worked. Whitlock believes that Kelce is a knucklehead for not recognizing their efforts.

Whitlock accused Travis Kelce of taking Harrison Butker out of context. He backed his argument, saying Kelce is concerned about how these words would land on social media.

Advertisement

Harrison Butker’s Speech Receives Backlash

Butker’s words have not been received well on social media. The Internet is flooded with comments criticizing the Chiefs Kicker. Swifties are furious at Butker for ironically quoting Swift’s Bejeweled lyrics. A former journalist wants the Chiefs to replace Butker with a female kicker. Fans want the NFL to suspend the player.

Also Read: Jason Kelce Tells Wife Kylie Kelce to Go Back to Kitchen After Her Frustration Over Harrison Butker’s Speech