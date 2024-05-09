Besides being the talk of the town owing to her acting mettle, Jiya Shankar often makes it to the headlines with her active social media presence. She has been quite vocal about her views and thoughts. After giving a befitting reply to a troll criticizing her achievements, the actress recently shared her thoughts on how people have started leaking personal information of individuals on social media.

Jiya Shankar rose to popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. After the show, the actress has been away from the television screens.

Jiya Shankar's latest tweet

Replying to one of the X users, who posted a note expressing disappointment in how people are leaking someone's personal information on social media, Jiya Shankar put her opinions on the same. She tweeted, "It just keeps getting worse. Ppl who did this need to know leaking someone’s personal info on sm is a crime."

She further added, "More than that, seriously? There’s no humanity left in you ? Calling a girl names then leaking her personal info for what fun ? If this involves my fans please leave !"

Have a look at Jiya Shankar's tweet:

Jiya Shankar's earlier responses

Earlier this month, Jiya Shankar grabbed attention with one of her strong replies to an X user. After a netizen asked her if she liked Abhishek Malhan. Reacting to the same, the Kaatelal & Sons actress mentioned how abusing and morphing activities can ruin people's lives.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame penned, "Stop this shit seriously! I’m exhausted with these everyday fd wars , talking disgusting things about us and our families, ruining ppls comments sections, abusing and morphing ! Ppl have no idea how this can affect someone mentally! We are all living our life, doing our own thing while y’all are fighting for god knows what ! Live and let live and keep us out of this shit please."

Check out the tweet here:

For the uninitiated, a few days back, morphed images of Jiya and her mom surfaced on the internet. Her fans and netizens alleged that the fanbase of a Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant was behind the happenings. However, this isn't the first time that the cold war between the fans of popular personalities ended up spreading hate against each other.

After Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a lot was said about his and Abhishek's friendship going kaput. The former indirectly claimed that a negative PR was being run against him, and fans eventually concluded that Abhishek might be behind it.

Abhishek Malhan on his equation with Jiya Shankar

In a recent interview, Abhishek Malhan opened up about his dynamics with Jiya Shankar and said that he tried contacting her when he learned about her mother's health condition. He even wished good for the actress and said that he would always be with her.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jiya opened up about trolls claiming that she was after Abhishek Malhan and was quite desperate. Clarifying such statements, the Pishachini actress commented, “I will never run behind a man, never in my life. I have everything that I want for myself and for my life. I can provide for myself, and for my family. I do all of my things all by myself. I just got myself a fucking fancy car. I love it. I am super proud of myself.”

Jiya Shankar also added that whenever she would date someone, she would be happy to flaunt the person rather than letting people shoot their guesses.

