When Tom Brady threw 5 touchdowns in 1 quarter to set NFL record that will likely never get broken

Tom Brady's legendary NFL career includes accomplishments that stand unmatched in the sport's history. Fourteen years ago, the former quarterback achieved one such remarkable feat when he threw five touchdowns in just one quarter. That incredible single-quarter performance remains an intact record today.

Tom Brady's record hasn't been broken by anyone in the last 14 years

Tom Brady holds the record of throwing maximum touchdown passes in a quarter that no one has ever been able to come close to till this date. The NFL legend set this record 14 years back, in 2009, during a game against the Tennessee Titans.

Back in 2009, Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots and, during his time with this team, created this outstanding record to his name on October 18. So it was New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans, and in that season, the Titans were 0-5 and looking for their first win.

During the second quarter, Tom Brady just could not stop himself from connecting with his receivers at the end zone, and made a total of five touchdowns in that quarter. With those five touchdown passes, he set the record for the most touchdown passes a quarterback has ever thrown in a quarter.

In that prolific second quarter, Brady threw touchdown passes of 28 and 40 yards to Randy Moss. He also connected with Wes Welker for two more touchdown strikes of 5 and 30 yards. To cap off the scoring barrage, Brady hit Kevin Faulk for a 38-yard touchdown pass, his fifth of the quarter.

After that extreme performance by Tom Brady, the team walked into the dressing room at halftime with a 45-0 lead on the scoreboard. In the third quarter again, Brady was connected with Moss and was able to pass on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

The contest ended with 59-0, with the last touchdown made by Brian Hoyer, backup quarterback, in the last minute of the third quarter. Nevertheless, it's been 14 years, and no one has come close to breaking Brady's record.