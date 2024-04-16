Rob Gronkowski is back on the pitch but this time for baseball, as the star guest for the day. The former NFL star's first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game on Monday is something everyone is talking about. The “epic first pitch,” as the MLB defines it, was also approved by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Rob Gronkowski's first pitch in Gronk style for the Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians went as good as it was thought that even Tom Brady had to give his approval. Brady, who spent 11 years with Gronkowski with the New England Patriots as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reacted to the pitch by commenting, “Love seeing that Gronk spike!!!!”

Rob, who was the Grand Marshall for the Boston Marathon on Monday, took his first pitch in his trademark spike celebration, which was filled with excitement and memories as it reminded everyone of his football days while the fans cheered for him, going back in time. Although this didn't help the side win the match against the opponents, it was worth it for the fans to watch him play in front of many.

The four-time Super Bowl champion (three with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers) spent his 11 years in the NFL, giving nine seasons to the Patriots and the other final two of his career years to the Buccaneers. The 35-year-old was once considered a complete tight end, performing as both a receiver and as a blocker.

Just like Brady, Rob, who scored 93 touchdowns during his career, was also drafted by the Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft, where he was picked 42nd overall in the second round. The five-time Pro Bowl star hung up his boots in 2022 after returning from retirement, which he initially announced back in 2018.

