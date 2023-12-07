WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Early match card predictions, possible Rumble winners, and more

WWE is set to host their next major show next year in 2024 in January, the official beginning of the road to WrestleMania Royal Rumble. This year will be the 37th annual edition of the Royal Rumble.

This year's Royal Rumble 2024 is from Florida on 27th January 2024. This pay-per-view will be the first WWE pay-per-view of this year. The Royal Rumble event is one of the four major annual pay-per-views of WWE.

WWE conducts two major Royal Rumble-themed matches, one for men and one for women. 30 wrestlers enter the ring and try to eliminate each other from the ring and the last survivor in the matches earns a main event at WrestleMania and a title shot.

Other than two traditional Royal Rumble matches,. WWE usually books three more matches for the card. Last year at Royal Rumble 2023, there were three more singles matches. In this article, we will predict the winners of both the Royal Rumble 2024 match and other matches on the card.

Royal Rumble 2024: match card prediction and Royal Rumble match winners

Men's Royal Rumble 2024 winner prediction

The Royal Rumble match type is one of the most loved match types in WWE. Every 60 seconds, a new superstar enters the arena and they try to eliminate each other out of the ring to earn their main event spot.

Rumble matches are also the place where surprise entrants enter the ring, from legends to the most-awaited superstars. Last year, Cody Rhodes made his return from injury and won the Royal Rumble 2024 match.

The last men's Royal Rumble matches were very predictable. This year is different; we have two heavy favorites to win the match.

One is The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and many other superstars have won the Rumble multiple times Stone Cold has won the Rumble three times in his career. Recent reports suggested Rhodes is the favorite to face Roman Reigns the second time and to face Reigns, The American Nightmare can win Rumble again. Recently, he announced himself as the first major entrant in the match.

Another favorite to win the men's rumble is the best in the world, CM Punk. Punk last wrestled in a match at the Royal Rumble in 2014, and the circle will be complete when he makes his wrestling return at the Royal Rumble match.

After winning the Rumble he can challenge WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins for his championship. They are both reportedly set to face each other at WrestleMania 40. And if Punk doesn’t enter the Rumble match,. He will face Punk at the Royal Rumble, according to another report.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are two favorites and among them, Punk is slightly more likely to emerge victorious in the match.

Women Royal Rumble 2024 winner prediction

Last year, Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble 2023, then challenged Charlotte Flair and captured the title against her. This year, Bayley is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2024 match.

According to some rumors, Bayley will be kicked out of her stable Damage Ctrl soon and she will turn face and then chase the WWE championship after winning Royal Rumble 2024. She will go after Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther vs Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. He squashed all possible challengers from Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Chad Gable.

There is some internal beef within the stable of Gunther Imperium. Ludwig Kaiser, the right-hand man of The Ring General, can turn his back on Gunther and challenge him for his title at the Royal Rumble 2024.

Iyo Sky vs Charlotte

Current WWE women's champion Iyo Sky is more likely to defend her title at Royal Rumble 2024 because the women's heavyweight champion will possibly main event the hometown show at Elimination Chamber 2024. Iyo Sky could face Charlotte Flair.

Roman Reigns vs Randy Orton

Former 14-time WWE champion Viper Randy Orton made his return to WWE after 1.5 years at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. Orton made his intentions clear: he wants revenge from The Bloodline.

He signed his contract with SmackDown at the recent edition and even issued a challenge for Roman Reigns. Both superstars are expected to face each other at Royal Rumble 2024.

