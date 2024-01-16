WWE Rumor: Huge update on if The Rock will win Royal Rumble 2024 as a surprise entrant

Ever since Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson returned to the WWE in what turned out to be one of the biggest surprises of 2024, there have been several stories of his appearance at Royal Rumble. WWE experts have hypothesized that the Rock might enter the Rumble match in the final moments and win the Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

And why not? The fans want it, WWE wants it, and guess what? Even The Rock wants it. He had once expressed his desire to face his cousin Roman Reigns in a WWE match, but things couldn’t materialize because of his Hollywood commitments.

However, now The Rock knows that since he is already 51 years old, winding things at the WWE with one last great match wouldn't be a bad investment. In fact, this is something the fans desperately want. And now, the Rock himself has given an indication for it.

Will The Rock appear at the Royal Rumble?

According to wrestling observer Dave Meltzer, the decision to make an appearance at the Royal Rumble at St. Petersburg in Florida will be his own. In his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said, "The Rock's recent return to WWE means that scenario shouldn't be ruled out for this year's Royal Rumble event, but it's 'completely up to Dwayne Johnson.'"

We already know that The Rock takes his own call when it comes to his WWE affairs. Even his WWE Championship match against CM Punk in 2013 was strictly planned as per The Rock’s wish, and this had rattled Punk then. Punk spoke about it but couldn’t do much about it either.

So, it’s not that the COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque wants it a way or Vince McMahon wants it to happen; it would be, ultimately, The Rock’s own call to plan his route to the Grandest stage of them all, the WrestleMania.

The Rock already has thrown hints of returning to the squared ring in his wrestling gear when he said, “Should The Rock sit at the booth? Should The Rock sit at the bar? Or should The Rock sit at the head of the temple?”. The remark almost electrified the whole of San Diego, throwing fans into a frenzy.

Though the match hasn’t been announced yet, the fans are waiting for the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2024 with bated breaths. The last time The Rock won the Rumble was in 2000. He later won the WWE Championship, only to lose it to Brock Lesnar in SummerSlam two years later.

Well, we saw Brock winning the Royal Rumble in 2022, and who knows, The Rock might also win the Rumble and take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Does Roman Reigns wants it?

Though ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns hasn’t spoken on it, his manager, Paul Heyman, shared a cryptic post on his social media handle, Instagram, mocking The Rock’s return. Heyman posted an animation showing Roman Reigns laughing over The Rock’s comeback to the WWE.

Roman Reigns is slated to go for a fatal four-way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton to defend his WWE Universal Championship. Most probably, Reigns will retain the title at the Royal Rumble, and it will only be interesting who he faces at WrestleMania 40: The Rock or someone else.

