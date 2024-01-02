WWE Rumor: The Rock vs Roman Reigns will finally take place in 2024 but not at WrestleMania 40

Today was the first Monday Night Raw of this year, and it was named as Day 1 Monday Night Raw, there were some rumors that a former champion is set to return to the show. Later Triple H added fuel to the rumour by expressing that this rumor could be true.

After Rhea Ripley defended her championship and retained it, the next segment on Raw announced segment return of the former WWE champion.

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal made his return back to WWE, and he started talking trash about America and the people of America.

Former WWE champion The Rock appeared on Monday Night Raw and interrupted Jinder Mahal, Dwayne Johnson countered Mahal and attacked him for talking trash about America.

In the end, The Rock hinted at his match with Roman Reigns and expressed, “ Or should The Rock sit at the Head of The Table.”

Later commentator Wade Barret said, “Paul Heyman call Roman Reigns”

A recent report by BWE suggested, “If The Rock accepts WWE's offer, then he will face Roman Reigns at the Chamber in Australia. If he accepts the deal. Then yes. Aussie Aussie.”

Roman Reigns vs Roman Reigns was a long-awaited dream match fans were waiting for.

The Rock revealed previously on Patt McAfee's show about how he was supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 last year. Later match was canceled for an unknown reason and Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reign’s major championship matches in 2024

Roman Reigns captured the WWE universal championship at Payback 2020, and he was joined by unexpected Allie Paul Heyman became Roman Reign’s special counsel in the absence of Brock Lesnar.

Reigns became Tribal Chief after he stopped his cousin Jey Uso, Uso joined Roman Reigns as his right-hand man and they formed The Bloodline faction later Jimmy Uso joined the stable.

Reigns solidified his reign after he captured the WWE championship after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. And he became WWE’s unified champion.

The Tribal Chief maintained his reign of dominance, he main-evented three WrestleMania’s in a row. And this will be the fourth WrestleMania of Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is set to make his return and defend his championship at Royal Rumble 2024 and according to reports and speculation, his Royal Rumble opponent will be Randy Orton.

The current report suggests Roman Reigns vs The Rock will take place at Elimination Chamber 2024. And Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns again at WrestleMania 40.

