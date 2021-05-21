EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura suggests home exercises; Mentions a workout routine to follow

Samir Jaura suggests exercises such as burpees, sit ups, mountain climbing, crunches and jumping jacks.

After battling Coronavirus in most part of 2020, things seemed to be going in the upward direction in 2021. However, we were soon hit by the second wave of Covid 19, and once again lockdown and stricter restrictions have been imposed in most parts of the country. In times like these when we are all stuck at home, it is important to maintain our physical and mental health to safeguard ourselves from the dreaded virus. Which is why Pinkvilla got in touch with celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura, who suggested a few exercises that one can do at home to keep themselves fit.

“You can walk, do free body exercises or can even workout with dumbbells. Free body exercises include burpees, sit ups, mountain climbing, crunches and jumping jacks, while one can even do shadow boxing while being at home. Skipping is another option which can be done within the four walls of your house, and one doesn't even have to step out of their respective homes to do that,” says Samir, who has trained actors like Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Samir also suggests spot jogging. “All these exercises can be incorporated in your daily routine. Additionally, Pull-up bars are very easily accessible these days, and one can put that up between two doors and workout out effectively at home. I think everybody should exercise. It will help build your immunity system. Everybody is at home now, so one can invest at least half an hour to 45 minutes on a daily basis to exercise, rather than spending that time watching TV, or just eating,” says Samir.

The trainer also suggests an exercise routine. “Squat 20, Push ups 15, Burpees 15, Skipping 50, Mountain climbing 50, Lunges 20, Crunches 50, Leg raises 30 and Jumping jack 30. You can start with 5 sets, and then gradually move up to 6 and 7 sets of everything,” Samir signs off.

