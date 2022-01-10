Exclusive: Will the current COVID-19 scenario delay Kareena Kapoor Khan's new project?

For those who have been wondering when they will see the beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan in front of the camera again – here’s some good news. The actress will begin shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled thriller from March, depending on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, as the team is monitoring it closely. The recent development is that right now with the COVID-19 cases rising, nobody knows exactly when the shoot may begin.

Sujoy’s next is being produced by Jay Shewakramani. We have confirmed by sources that the actress has signed the thriller drama and will be shooting for it soon. This will be Sujoy’s next female-oriented movie after Kahani (Vidya Balan) and Badla (Taapsee Pannu). After she completes it, Kareena’s next project will begin where she will not just act in it but co-produce it, along with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena’s signing spree is after two years! She welcomed her and Saif Ali Khan’s second child, Jehangir, on February 21, last year and had taken a break to look after the baby. Kareena was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, Good Newwz and a supporting role in the comedy-drama Angrezi Medium (2019) alongside Irrfan Khan. Her movie with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, will release on April 14 this year.

Says a trade source, “She is very choosy about her movies as Kareena likes her character to have a certain graph. Interestingly, both the projects that she has signed are thrillers that will see the actress exploring uncharted territories. They are challenging yet completely different roles but Kareena is a seasoned performer who is looking forward to working with successful directors like Sujoy and Hansal, who are known to give wonderful storytelling content and powerful characters. She will also be working with great actors like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma so the project is an exciting one for her. It’s a two month, start-to-finish schedule.”

The source adds that while Kareena has been in talks with Sujoy Ghosh, she recently gave her nod to the movie. “She met Sujoy last week at his office to discuss the prepping for the film, including the finalisation of her look. The modalities are being worked out as the idea is to start in March at the picturesque hill stations of Kalimpong and Darjeeling in West Bengal. But with the cases rising all over India and West Bengal, Sujoy, Jay and their team are closely monitoring the Covid situation and will take a call only after things get better. So as of now nothing is confirmed.”

Kareena’s next after Sujoy’s thriller will be directed by Hansal Mehta. He had said at the time of announcement last year that his movie with Kareena was “a fresh, gripping and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor.”

Jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Hansal, the film will also see Kareena making her debut as a producer (apart from acting in the film). The project was announced by the trio last year and is said to be inspired by a real-life incident. The story is set in the United Kingdom and is said to have a lot of twists and turns with Kareena playing the protagonist. Now that Faraaz is complete and in post-production, Hansal, Ekta and their teams are figuring out Kareena’s dates for their next.”

Kareena has always shone in her movies in whatever role she plays with movies like Good Newzz and Veere Di Wedding turning out to be blockbusters and with both Sujoy and Hansal’s projects, this year is an exciting one for the actress.

