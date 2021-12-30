EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani shares health update, says he’s getting better: ‘The virus is spreading really fast’

Last week, Arjun Bijlani informed via his social media account that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a recent exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor says that he is feeling much better than earlier now. “Initially the first two-three days were a little bad with fever, bad cough, cold and headache was the most irritating part of it. But now, yes I have recovered, I am absolutely fine and I am getting better. I believe that the virus is spreading really fast, so a lot of people are getting it, and a lot of people have cancelled their new year plans because of the new variant, Covid, and there are new restrictions in place,” he says.

Arjun further adds, “So I'll obviously tell people to be careful because I have gone through it so I know it's very contagious. Because I know a lot of people who got it through me also and I didn't even know I had it. But once I got the symptoms, I tested myself and then I got to know. But a lot of people are not testing. So what they are doing is they get fever for a day and it goes away. So they think it's normal flu or they don’t have Covid because they are not testing. So everybody who has the mildest of symptoms please test yourself and then isolate yourself because otherwise there are just going to be many cases, as everyone’s roaming around with that kind of infection thinking they don’t have it then it's going to be scary.”

Arjun says that this is the beginning of the third wave of the pandemic, but he adds there is no reason to panic as this variant is not deadly. “At least as of now it doesn’t seem to be deadly. I mean even me, I had mild symptoms for two-three days and after that I was fine. A lot of people I know they had fever for a day and then they are absolutely fine. So that is a good thing and that’s because we are vaccinated. Honestly speaking, my mom has also tested positive and she is diabetic, but luckily she is fully vaccinated and had very mild symptoms. I was very scared because she is diabetic but touchwood she is also recovering well and doesnt have fever now,” he signs off.

Also Read | Naagin 6 EXCLUSIVE: Is Arjun Bijlani a part of the show? Here’s what the actor has to say