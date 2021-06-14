EXCLUSIVE: Splitsvilla X3 fame Nikhil Malik on COVID 19: Pandemic has made us empathetic

The second wave of Coronavirus badly affected our country. Amid this grim situation, many celebrities came forward and extended their help. Sharing his thoughts on the pandemic, former Splitsvilla X3 contestant Nikhil Malik said that the pandemic made people realise the importance of family and human values. He even hailed the government for vaccinating the elders and frontline workers first.

In the interview, he said, “This pandemic has made us empathetic, brought us close to one another, and made us realise how much we had taken our loved ones for granted. It also made us understand the importance of health all over again. The whole world is fighting against this virus and many have lost their loved ones. Everyone is worried now and taking proper precautions. And most importantly, they are taking utmost care of themselves as well as their family.”

He also feels the government was right by starting the vaccination drive with frontline workers, followed by elders and so on. Given the population of India, the former Splitsvilla X3 contestant opines to make sure everything goes smooth, this phase-wise division was much required.

“It was important to give the vaccine to front line workers first because we had a lot of people who were infected and to cure them we needed front line workers to be safe so I think it was a wise decision. Then the elders were taken into consideration, followed by those about 45 years and now it’s open to anyone above 18 years. We needed to have a system to move ahead and the government did just that,” he says.