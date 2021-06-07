EXCLUSIVE: Binaiferr Kohli on resuming shooting in Mumbai amid pandemic: By 15th or 20th things might open up

Binaiferr Kohli has expressed her gratitude towards Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Government as they allowed shooting in Mumbai when they witnessed decreasing COVID 19 cases in the city.

Ever since the nation has been hit by the COVID 19 pandemic, not just the normal life but the entertainment industry also took a massive toll. Not just the big releases were postponed and shooting was cancelled, the teams of several TV shows had to move out of Mumbai to shoot for their respective shows while abiding by the COVID 19 protocols. Needless to say, it hasn’t been easy for the producers and the team. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s recent virtual interaction with the representatives of the TV and film fraternity has come as a sigh of relief for everyone.

During the meeting, Thackeray stated that shooting will resume in Mumbai when the case count goes down in the city and also urged the industry to follow the protocols while shooting. Expressing her gratitude towards the government, Binaiferr Kohli is elated that it will help the producers in more than one ways. Talking about the same, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! producer said, “I think by 15th or 20th things might open up and the units will return to Mumbai. Why will they keep a set standing here and pay for a location out of Mumbai? It’s a huge cost that producers and broadcasters are bearing. The only hitch is we can shoot till five pm and that time is not enough to shoot episodes constantly. We all have requested for 8 to 8 or 9 to 9 shift so we can make regular content and there is no continuity issue.”

Binaiferr also emphasised that it is easy to shoot at their own sets during these difficult times and that they are looking forward to shooting in Mumbai. “So, I’m very pleased with this possibility. Going out of your city shooting somewhere else, when you don't know the place becomes difficult. But I know every bit of my sets (one of them is two years old, the other is six years old) in Mumbai, I know which entrance I need to seal and which ones to keep open for testing. While in hotels or resorts I’m not well versed with that place to have control over. We’ve been very strict in Corona times… Life is easier when we shoot in our own sets, norms can be followed and we can also keep a close eye on everyone as well and we are looking forward to come back to Mumbai and resume shoot as it is our karambhoomi,” she concludes.

