  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz recommends home workout to remain fit amid COVID 19 pandemic

Bigg Boss fame actor-model Asim Riaz shares a few home workout routines and talks about his diet too.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: May 30, 2021 03:50 pm
Asim Riaz on importance of home workout Asim Riaz recommends home workout (Pic Credit: Asim Riaz / Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is a known fact that Bigg Boss fame actor-model Asim Riaz is a fitness enthusiast. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the ‘Back to Start’ artist recommended a few exercises that one can do at home to remain fit, and increase immunity that can help fight Covid 19. “Firstly, they should start home yoga. I have learnt everything from the internet. You put on the TV and connect. Even if they don’t have a television, then you have a phone to learn from. In fact, I have learnt everything from the phone,” says Asim. 

He further adds, “YouTube is a platform to experience, learn from and tell people that I know this, so I am going to tell you (too).So it is the best platform to get involved, and learn home workouts from. What I do is, I get up empty stomach and I have the mat, so I do a lot of abs in the morning. Then down the line I do a lot of push ups too. I also go up and down the stairs 10 to 15 times. I just try to find a reason and here we are.”

I eat two to three scoops of peanut butter. Then I have this brown rice, chicken and I repeat the meal
Asim Riaz

Asim also follows a diet. “I eat two to three scoops of peanut butter. Then I have this brown rice, chicken and I repeat the meal. It's the same food, but I like it,” says Asim, who is currently basking in the success of his debut single, ‘Back to Start’. The actor also has two more singles in the pipeline. 

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin looks surreal in a pretty pink outfit and trendy hoop earrings; Aly Goni reacts; PHOTO

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Coronavirus effect: Bigg Boss 13 to RETURN as makers call off Mujhse Shaadi Karoge? Here's what we know
PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar rock sporty attire as they keep up with COVID 19 norms while heading out
Amit Sarin shares his views on vaccination drive against COVID 19: It is the fastest way to approach normalcy
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asim Riaz opens up on new track with Himanshi Khurana & marriage: We’re going to take it easy
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan was first to hail Asim Riaz’s single; Latter opens up on possibility of collaboration
EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz says ‘probably next year’ for Khatron Ke Khiladi; Has offers of music videos, web series’