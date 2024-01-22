The story of a 33-year-old IIT graduate who opted to retire early from his lucrative job in London and return to Delhi has gone viral on social media. The individual, whose identity was not revealed but claimed to be an alumnus of the famed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), posted his unusual decision on Reddit, provoking much curiosity and discussion.

Debarghya's post highlighted the six reasons why the 33-year-old guy chose to retire in Delhi. These reasons included a desire to be closer to his parents, the convenience of having house help, the lower cost of living in India than in the UK, a dwindling social life overseas, a pessimistic outlook on the UK economy, and the possibility of an arranged marriage in India.

IIT graduate explains his reason to quit his job

His studies began with an Electrical Engineering/Computer Science degree from IIT Delhi, which he earned in 2012. He then spent four years as a quantitative analyst for an investment bank in Bangalore before traveling to London, where he worked in banking for another five years before transitioning to the IT industry for about two years.

Throughout his 11-year career, his total compensation (TC) increased significantly, beginning at Rs 35L in 2013 and reaching 350K GBP in 2023. When the IIT graduate decided to return to India, he assessed his annual expenses, taking into account that he would be living with his parents for some time, which drastically reduced his burn rate. His primary recurring expenses were transportation, dining out, and gym membership, with occasional expenses for travel and personal projects.

In his current lifestyle, the man prioritizes health and relationships before income. Despite his successful career, he admits to not investing much over the majority of his 20s, owing to restrictions imposed by conflicts of interest while working in investment banks. His priority was to earn and save as much as possible without losing it.

Looking ahead, the IITian has established long-term goals for his life in India, including finding a partner, and creating a family, and aspired to adopt 1,000 children. His experience, told in an audio podcast dubbed "The Ordinary Indian Podcast," elicited varied comments online, with some users doubting his need to work in India and others voicing concerns about Delhi's air quality.

