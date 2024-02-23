Bobi, the 'Oldest dog ever' stripped of title given by Guinness World Records? Here's what we know

Bobi, a beloved Portuguese dog, caught the world's attention when Guinness World Records (GWR) named him the "oldest dog ever." However, recent developments indicate that Bobi was stripped of this prestigious title posthumously as per PEOPLE. The decision comes after questions were raised about Bobi's age.

Investigation raises doubts

After receiving feedback from veterinary experts and conducting their own inquiries, GWR launched an investigation into Bobi's background. Mark McKinley, director of records at GWR, emphasized the importance of ensuring accuracy and integrity in all record titles. McKinley went on to say, "Following concerns raised by vets and other experts... we felt it important to open a review into Bobi's record." Despite efforts to verify Bobi's age using microchip data and veterinarian statements, no conclusive evidence of his age could be found.

McKinley reaffirmed GWR's commitment to upholding high standards in an official statement regarding the decision. "Without any conclusive evidence available to us right now, we simply can't retain Bobi as the record holder," he went on to say. Bobi's owner has been notified of the decision, and they acknowledge the loss of the title previously held by their late pet.

Controversy surrounding Bobi's age

Bobi was reportedly born on May 11, 1992, and lived on a farm in Portugal until his death in October 2023. However, following an investigative report by Wired, questions were raised about his age accuracy. The report questioned the verification process, particularly regarding the Portuguese government's pet database and veterinary services. These discrepancies raised questions about Bobi's age.

With Bobi's title revoked, GWR emphasized the importance of strong evidence when confirming record titles. McKinley acknowledged the difficulties associated with verifying pet ages worldwide, particularly for older animals. He urged pet owners to provide comprehensive evidence, such as microchip data and veterinary consultations, to support claims for record titles.

Advertisement

While Bobi once held the prestigious title of "oldest dog ever," the decision to deprive him of this title shows how GWR is dedicated to maintaining accuracy and integrity. As the search for a new record holder continues, pet owners are encouraged to prioritize documentation to back up extraordinary claims about their beloved companions.

ALSO READ: Adorable penguins marvel at Antarctic carpenter's handywork; heartwarming video goes viral