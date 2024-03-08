Couple Takes Their Engagement Photos At THIS Memorable Location; See Here

Michelle Fleming and Michael Ford decided to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane for their engagement photoshoot, choosing a location that held a special significance in their relationship: Friendly's.

A nostalgic choice

The couple's love story traces back to the booths of Friendly's, where they had their first date in 2016. As their relationship blossomed, they found themselves returning to Friendly's for not just one but multiple dates. The idea of capturing their love amidst the retro charm of Friendly's instantly resonated with them.

In their engagement photos, Fleming and Ford recreated moments from their early dates, surrounded by the delightful offerings of Friendly's ice cream menu. From sharing a milkshake to browsing through the menu at their booth, every snapshot encapsulates the essence of their relationship.

Personal and heartfelt memories

For Ford, one particular photo stands out—a classic dip for a kiss in front of Friendly's sign. It exudes a timeless charm reminiscent of old magazine covers. Fleming, on the other hand, cherishes the image of them sharing a kiss across a banana split, a picture-perfect representation of their love story.

Their friends and family have enthusiastically embraced the photoshoot idea, recognizing the genuine happiness radiating from the couple in each frame. The photos not only serve as a memento of their engagement but also as a testament to the joy found in the simple pleasures of life – like sharing an ice cream at Friendly's.

For Michelle and Michael, their engagement photoshoot wasn’t just about capturing beautiful images; it was about celebrating their love story in a place that holds a special spot in their hearts. And in doing so, they've created memories that they'll cherish for a lifetime.

