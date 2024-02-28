Did Prince William Pull Out Of His Godfather’s Memorial Service Over 'Personal Matter'? Find Out As Kensington Palace Issues Statement

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was notably absent from a ceremony honoring his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, due to a personal matter, as confirmed by Kensington Palace. The Prince of Wales, aged 41, was expected to participate in a service of Thanksgiving at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Tuesday. However, he withdrew from the event, which was not related to the health of his father, King Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Family matters and royal connections

William, who was scheduled to deliver a reading at the service, was set to attend the event without his wife, Kate Middleton, who is recuperating from abdominal surgery at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

The palace did not specify the reason for William's absence in connection to Kate's recovery, but a palace source informed PEOPLE that she is "continuing to do well."

King Constantine, the last King of Greece, passed away in January 2023 at the age of 82. Among the attendees at the service were King Constantine's widow, Queen Anne-Marie, and their son, Crown Prince Pavlos, with his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. William had informed the late King's family in advance that he would be unable to attend the event.

Royal representation and historic ties

Queen Camilla, representing the British royal family in the absence of her husband, King Charles, led the congregation at the service. King Charles, who has reduced his public engagements due to his health condition, was undergoing cancer treatment at the time. The service was attended by family members, friends, and royals from various countries.

The connections between the British and Greek royal families are deep-rooted. Constantine was a close friend of both King Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, was born in Crete and was a first cousin of King Constantine's father, King Paul I. Prince William himself is a godfather to one of Prince Pavlos' children.

King Constantine's legacy

Constantine became the King of Greece at the age of 23 in 1964 and was already an Olympic gold medalist in sailing. The Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973, leading to the last King living in exile in Britain. Despite returning for short visits, he was only able to reside in Greece again in 2013.

After experiencing chronic heart and mobility issues, Constantine's health deteriorated, leading to his hospitalization in January. He passed away in Athens, his birthplace, on January 10, 2023.

Prince William did not attend the funeral; instead, he asked Lady Gabriella Windsor, a relative, to represent him. Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth, who was also a close friend of Constantine.

Princess Anne, representing her brother King Charles, attended the funeral in Athens. It is customary for senior royals in Britain to send relatives or close associates to funerals on their behalf. King Charles appears to be following this tradition by sending a family member to represent him.

Global mourning

The funeral was attended by other royals from around the world, including Prince Albert of Monaco, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.

