Elon Musk announces boosted reach for 'Highlights' tab posts on X; Deets inside

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind X (formerly Twitter), recently announced a plan to increase the reach of posts added to the platform's 'Highlights' tab. This move aims to increase the visibility of selected content while ensuring that users use the feature responsibly.

What is the Highlights Tab on X?

The Highlights tab, introduced last year on X, allows premium users to curate and showcase their favorite posts, similar to Instagram's feature for highlighting stories. Elon Musk emphasized the importance of this section, describing it as a platform for users to highlight what they believe is their most compelling content.

Understanding the 'slight boost' in reach

Musk clarified that posts in the Highlights tab will receive a "slight boost" in reach, as long as users do not abuse the feature. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the Highlights section's integrity by using it as intended, which is to highlight noteworthy and engaging content. Musk's emphasis on responsible usage implies a balance of visibility and content quality.

"In the coming weeks, posts that you add to your Highlights tab will receive a slight boost in reach, provided this function is not overused. Highlights are meant to be what you think are your most interesting posts," Musk stated in a recent X post.

Continuation of prior promises

Musk has previously highlighted the potential of the Highlights tab. Last year, he promised increased reach for Highlighted posts while discussing responsible usage. Musk's commitment to increasing content visibility highlights X's efforts to provide users with tools that maximize engagement while maintaining platform integrity.

"Posts on X that are added to your highlights tab will get greater reach. Unless you abuse the feature, in which case it will have no effect. Please use Highlights as intended to show your most important content. This tab is especially helpful for promoting replies," Musk wrote in a November post last year.

Strategic move amidst legal battle and AI open source initiative

Musk's announcement coincides with a lawsuit filed against OpenAI, the organization behind the ChatGPT maker, alleging a departure from its original non-profit mission. Musk's concerns about the ethical implications of AI technology are consistent with his strategic decision to make his AI startup, xAI, open source.

This decision aligns xAI with other companies adopting open-source AI models, including Meta and France's Mistral, and reflects a broader industry trend toward transparency and collaboration.

In light of Google's release of the AI model Gemma, which allows external developers to customize it for a variety of applications, Musk's decision highlights a broader shift toward democratizing AI technology and fostering innovation through open collaboration.

