On Monday, OpenAI unveiled a new feature that allows its AI chatbot to dictate responses to you. Both multitasking and on-the-go users as well as those with accessibility issues may benefit from this feature. Known as "Read Aloud," this new feature allows users to have conversations with the chatbot without typing anything.

Where can we find the Read Aloud button?

In addition to being accessible through a web browser, the 'Read Aloud' button is available on iOS and Android devices. Once you press and hold ChatGPT's response on the app, you'll see an option to "Read Aloud." This option is located beneath the response on the web. A voice chat function that allowed users to ask inquiries to the chatbot via speech was launched by the company in September of last year.

Users may soon be able to activate the AI chatbot on their phone by pressing the power button, ask questions with voice commands, and receive an audio answer by utilizing the Read Aloud feature.

OpenAI is now exploring the ability to set ChatGPT as the default digital assistant on Android phones. It may take some time for the new Read Aloud capability to show up on your account, but OpenAI looks to be progressively spreading it out to everyone.

New announcement amidst lawsuit filed by Elon Musk

The most recent announcement from OpenAI comes as the company is under increased scrutiny. Elon Musk, a cofounder and former board member, sued the company and its president, Greg Brockman, and CEO, Sam Altman.

Musk's attorneys claim in their lawsuit that OpenAI is abandoning its initial goal of operating as an open-source nonprofit organization. His attorneys claim that OpenAI "has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world" and that it is "refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity." Microsoft and OpenAI have a $10 billion partnership.

