Glasglow's infamous Willy Wonka chocolate experience set pieces up for charity auction; DEETS inside

In an effort to salvage some sweetness from a sour experience, a record store in Glasgow, Scotland, is auctioning off three backdrops from the ill-fated Willy Wonka Chocolate Experience event, as per a report by PEOPLE. Monorail Music announced the sale on Instagram, offering Willy Wonka fans an opportunity to own a piece of the now-infamous Glasgow spectacle through a charity auction.

Backdrop rescued from the bin

Monorail Music revealed that the backdrops, which included two vibrant candy-themed scenes and one black-and-white striped Time Tunnel background, were "rescued from the bin by a pal of the shop." The store's eBay listing includes a bundle of all three items for sale. The auction has received a lot of attention, with over 40 bids and the current highest offer of £595 (approximately USD 765).

What began as a whimsical celebration of chocolate quickly devolved into a nightmare for attendees of the Willy Wonka's Chocolate Experience event in late February. Images circulating on social media depicted a sparsely decorated warehouse, with actors dressed in cheap costumes and working from AI-generated scripts.

Despite promises of "whimsical performances" and "surprises at every turn," guests were disappointed when they arrived, with one attendee describing the experience as "a dream sold and a nightmare delivered."

Actors speak out

Following the event, actors, including local Scottish actor Paul Connell, who played Willy Wonka, and Kirsty Paterson, who played Oompa Loompa, shared their experiences.

Connell described being given a script full of "AI-generated gibberish," while Paterson revealed that actors were told to give each child only "one jelly bean and a quarter cup of lemonade." The chaos sparked arguments and disappointment among attendees and organizers alike.

Despite the chaos, Monorail Music and Box Hub, the company that owns the warehouse where the event took place, have turned to charity to help the situation. The auction of the event's cancellation sign, called "A Very Good Sign," raised more than £1,000 for the Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

With 46 bids and the auction scheduled to end on March 11, the sign, despite its humble beginnings, has become a prized piece of internet viral history.

An unfulfilled promise

The Willy Wonka Chocolate Experience event, which costs £35 per ticket, enticed attendees with promises of a magical immersive experience where "the boundaries between reality and fantasy harmoniously merge."

However, reality fell far short of expectations. Visitors were disappointed because the space was sparsely decorated and had meager offerings. Despite the disappointment, the event's unintended virality has prompted efforts to salvage some good, with auction proceeds benefiting charitable causes.

