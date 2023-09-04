Mahassine Merabet-Cenk Torun to Hazal Subasi-Deniz Can Aktaş; Top 5 on-screen couples from Turkish dramas

Turkish TV series have earned acclaim on the global stage, consistently receiving high praise in international competitions. These series span a wide spectrum of genres, encompassing romance, action, thrillers, and more. What sets them apart is their ability to craft unique screenplays that effortlessly captivate viewers, drawing them into the storyline. Turkish dramas are celebrated for their remarkable capacity to evoke deep emotions in audiences. A crucial ingredient in their success lies in the captivating on-screen chemistry exhibited by the talented actors, a key element cherished by fans of these shows. Here we present to you the top five sizzling on-screen couples from Turkish drama.

Top five dynamic on-screen duos:

Mahassine Merabet and Cenk Torun as Hira and Orhun Demirhanli in Esaret (Redemption)

Orhun Demirhanli, a wealthy and ruthless businessman in Istanbul, shares a strikingly cold-hearted demeanor like his mother, Afife. In contrast, Hira is a young and beautiful girl. She finds herself enslaved by a local gang. Orhun saves Hira from the clutches of these gang members but cannot save his sister.

While Hira escapes the gang, she becomes a captive in Istanbul, this time in Orhun's home, living as a slave. Orhun harbors a deep-seated grudge and keeps Hira as a captive, all in pursuit of revenge against his sister.

The on-screen pairing of Mahassine Merabet and Cenk Torun in this intricate Turkish drama has garnered praise for their complex roles. This unique series is a definite must-watch for drama enthusiasts.

Serenay Sarıkaya and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ as Devin Akin and Aslan Soykan in Aile (The Family)

Aslan, a young man thrust into the leadership of the Soykanlar crime family business following his father's suicide due to psychological issues five years ago. His life becomes a delicate juggling act as he attempts to balance the demands of his family with those of the mafia world he now controls.

On the other hand, Devin, is a young and accomplished psychologist raised in a loveless environment, grappling with family issues. Her mother struggles with bipolar disorder, while her sister battles borderline personality disorder.

In an unexpected twist of fate, Aslan and Devin are irresistibly drawn to each other from the moment they meet. This unique tale of criminal love at first sight touches the hearts of viewers.

Serenay Sarıkaya and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, the iconic pair at the heart of this superhit drama, have received immense love for their on-screen chemistry. The series is currently gaining popularity, especially among the younger audience.

Burcu Özberk and Gökhan Alkan as Deniz Gencer Akça and Ates Akça in Kraliçe (The Queen)

Ateş, a renowned basketball player in the country, finds himself embroiled in a major scandal that upends the life he had built with his wife, Deniz. Just as they are grappling with the fallout of this scandal that has the entire nation buzzing, Deniz is hit by another devastating blow – the sudden loss of her father.

As their world crumbles around them, Ateş and Deniz must navigate the difficult journey of rebuilding their lives. They will face their roots and destinies in an effort to start anew.

On-screen couple Burcu Özberk and Gökhan Alkan have gained significant recognition worldwide for their performances in this gripping series.

Neslihan Atagül and Kazim Isik as Macide Ince and Kazim Isik in Gecenin Ucunda (Poison Ivy)

Macide is a young and beautiful woman who holds a degree in psychology and works at a private company. Her life is relatively ordinary, except for her struggles with her mother, who is addicted to gambling.

Kazim Isik, on the other hand, is a successful businessman who appears to have it all. He is married to Nermin, who battles psychological issues, and he often feels betrayed by those close to him, leaving him with a pervasive sense of loneliness.

Their paths cross when Kazim encounters Macide during a vulnerable moment, and he is drawn to her purity and vitality. However, he is determined to shield her from his complicated family dynamics.

The on-screen chemistry between Neslihan Atagül and Kazim Isik has been widely appreciated since the show's debut in October last year. The series has garnered attention for its intriguing storyline and character dynamics.

Hazal Subasi and Deniz Can as Dr. Leyla Erpek and Dr. Ömer Özen in Kasaba Doktoru (Town Doctor)

Ömer is portrayed as a brave and determined character, a young doctor who was inspired to pursue medicine after losing his father. He has excelled in his medical career, showcasing a promising future in the field.

Ömer's life takes an unexpected turn when he begins working at Uluçınar Hospital due to certain events. This new chapter introduces him to Leyla, a fellow doctor who captures his heart. However, their love story becomes entangled with the arrival of master surgeon Hakan, creating a complex love triangle that alters their lives forever.

Leyla is depicted as a young and determined doctor, and the narrative primarily revolves around the intertwined lives of these three medical professionals. Despite the central focus on the love triangle, fans have been particularly charmed by the on-screen chemistry between Hazal Subaşı and Deniz Can, making their interactions a highlight of the series.