National Science Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and more explored

National Science Day, observed annually on February 28, commemorates Sir C.V. Raman's discovery of the Raman Effect in 1928. This year's theme for National Science Day is "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat," with the goal of increasing public appreciation for science, technology, and innovation, with a particular emphasis on Indian scientists' contributions to addressing challenges using home-grown technologies as per NDTV.

History and significance

In 1986, the Government of India designated February 28 as National Science Day to commemorate the announcement of the Raman Effect, which earned Sir C.V. Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.

This annual celebration commemorates India's scientific achievements and contributions to the global scientific landscape. It emphasizes the importance of science in our lives and the need for self-reliance in scientific advancements that address critical issues for humanity.

Theme: Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat

The theme for National Science Day 2024 is "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat," which aims to highlight Indian scientists' achievements in developing technologies that meet the country's specific needs. It emphasizes the importance of instilling a culture of innovation and self-sufficiency in scientific research.

This year's theme promotes collaboration between the public and scientific community, both domestically and internationally, to benefit India and humanity as a whole.

Celebrations and activities

The National Science Day celebrations include theme-based science communication activities held across the country. These activities seek to engage the public in science-related events and initiatives, thereby fostering interest and appreciation for scientific endeavors.

On February 25, TIFR's Colaba campus hosted a one-day program to celebrate. The event included audiovisual presentations, lectures and demonstrations, laboratory visits, and interactions with researchers and scientists. The program, which was free to all participants, provided a one-of-a-kind opportunity for them to interact with the scientific community and learn about basic science research.

Scientific achievements and global recognition

In recent years, India has made significant progress in scientific research and innovation. According to the Department of Science and Technology, India is one of the top five countries in the world for scientific research publications. Furthermore, the country's Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking has improved from 81st in 2015 to 40th, indicating significant progress.

Furthermore, India's patent filings have surpassed 90,000, the highest total in two decades. These accomplishments highlight India's growing global scientific prominence and show the country's commitment to fostering scientific excellence and innovation.

