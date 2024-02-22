Ruby Franke’s Estranged Husband Opens Up Amid Former YouTuber’s Prison Sentence For Child Abuse

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to tragic events

Ruby Franke, the former YouTube vlogger, was recently sentenced to 4 to 60 years in prison for child abuse. This sentencing has brought her estranged husband, Kevin Franke, to speak out about the situation. Kevin's attorney, Randy Kester, spoke with Law & Crime about the sentencing and the treatment the children received.

"The treatment these children received at the hands of those whom the children had a right to trust was horrific and inhumane, both physically and psychologically," Kester told the publication. "Kevin remains focused on the rehabilitation of these sweet and vulnerable children so that they might return to a normal life as soon as possible."


The controversy

Ruby and Kevin Franke gained public attention through their YouTube channel, "8Passengers," which portrayed their strict parenting style towards their six children. However, the family's account raised eyebrows from skeptics, who worried about the Mormon family's strict household. In 2020, an online petition called on child services to investigate Ruby's parenting practices.

Kevin Franke talks about Ruby after the arrest

The arrest and sentencing

In 2022, Ruby Franke stopped posting on 8Passengers and joined her ex-business partner and therapist, Jodi Hildebrandt, on her "ConneXions" podcast. In August 2023, both Ruby and Hildebrandt were arrested. In back-to-back hearings on Feb. 20, 2024, Ruby and Hildebrandt were sentenced to prison after four convictions each of aggravated child abuse.

Each received four separate prison sentences for 1 to 15 years, which will run consecutively, according to TODAY, KSL 5, and KUTV. The length of each prison sentence will ultimately be decided by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, according to Utah's Deseret News. However, the women will not serve more than 30 years due to a Utah law regarding consecutive sentences, Business Insider reports.

Ruby claims Hildebrandt directed the abuse. She has admitted in a 10-page plea agreement reviewed by PEOPLE that she had kicked her son, Russell, held his head underwater and covered his mouth and nose with her hands so he could not breathe.

The sentencing of Ruby Franke has brought attention to the issue of child abuse and the importance of protecting vulnerable children. Kevin Franke's statement highlights the need for rehabilitation for these children so that they can return to a normal life. The controversy surrounding the 8Passengers YouTube channel serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and the impact that one's actions can have on others.

