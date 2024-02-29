Shark Tank India 3 has witnessed many unique and interesting business ideas presented by aspiring entrepreneurs of the nation. From food manufacturing companies to apparel and luggage, this business reality show never leaves any opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit. Recently, a new promo has been released, giving a glimpse of one of the pitches on Shark Tank India 3.

Candy company seeks investment

In the new promo dropped by Shark Tank India on its official social media handles, a candy-making company named Niblerzz appears before Sharks to pitch their idea of sugar-free candies. Founders Aashnee Gajaria and Sandhya Seshadri claim that the candies they manufacture have no added preservatives, flavors, or colors.

The short promo clip opens up with the pitcher saying, "Humne experts ke saath mil ke ek aisi recipe banayi jisme hain no artificial flavors and colors, no preservatives, or sugar..bye bye sugar (We worked with experts to create a recipe that has no artificial flavors and colors, no preservatives, and no sugar...bye bye sugar)."

One of the founders further explained, "Niblerzz ke products portfolio mein hain (Niblerz's products portfolio includes) real fruit gummies, chocolate peanut buttercups, or lollipops."After explaining the product categories of her company, the pitcher surprised everyone when she answered Peyush Bansal's query regarding the market size of candies. The pitcher mentioned it to be around Rs 20,000 crore.

Further, during the pitch, Shark Azhar Iqubal asked her about the age group that became her consumers. Niblerzz's founder stated it to be between 2 years and 6 years, meaning it is primarily for kids. After tasting the candies and the other products, Aman Gupta commented, "Mere ko taste hi nahi samajh aa raha (I don't understand taste at all)." However, another pitcher representing Niblerzz claimed that kids like their products.

Meanwhile, Vineeta Singh asked them to share details about their net revenue for last year. The pitcher stated, "Net revenue jo hai Rs 13.5 lakhs hai. Advertising mein about Rs 15 lakhs spend kiye hain (The net revenue is Rs 13.5 lakhs. About Rs 15 lakhs have been spent in advertising). We have about a crore and a half inventory." This left Vineeta Singh in much shock. Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal said that the pitchers don't have any understanding of business.

Shark Tank India 3 judges

The current season of this business reality show has 12 Sharks on board, including several big names in the business industry. While a few have returned from the previous seasons, many new faces have joined the show as judges.

The celebrity businesspeople to appear as judges from the last season are Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar Cosmetics), Anupam Mittal (Founder and director of Shaadi.com & founder and CEO of People Group), Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO of boAt), and Namita Thapar (Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited).

Speaking of the newcomers, the show has Deepinder Goyal (Co-founder and CEO of Zomato), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder of OYO), Radhika Gupta (CEO of Edelweiss Capital), Ronnie Screwvala (Co-founder and chairman of UpGrad and a film producer), Varun Dua (CEO of Acko General Insurance), and Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts).

