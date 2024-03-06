In recent years, artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the most talked-about technological advancements, influencing every area of life, including education. In the past, some predicted that fields like teaching, science, medicine, and even leadership would be fully automated, with humans replaced by robots. However, what we are seeing now is not a robot "takeover" but rather humans leveraging robots and AI to augment and assist - not replace - human skills and capabilities.

Kerala School Introduces Humanoid Robot

A school in Kerala has hired a humanoid instructor named Iris and the AI robot has made learning more accessible and engaging. The robot teacher was unveiled last month at Thiruvananthapuram's KTCT Higher Secondary School in collaboration with Makerlabs Edutech Private Limited.

Who is Iris?

Iris was created as part of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), a 2021 NITI Aayog initiative aimed at increasing extracurricular engagement for students in the classroom, according to Makerlabs. The humanoid robot can speak three languages, respond to complex questions, and has features including a voice assistant, interactive learning tools, manipulation capabilities, and mobility.

Iris is capable of teaching students from Nursery through Class 12. She can imitate human movements such as extending her hand and navigating around the classroom. Students are paying close attention in her classes, making it a priority to attend the humanoid's lessons. As a result, school attendance has increased.

Advertisement

Iris' linguistic capabilities will be expanded to 20 languages in the future. The AI-powered robot can filter out specific subjects, like drugs, from its extensive knowledge base.

School To Introduce More Generative AI Teachers

Iris speaks in a feminine tone and exhibits many qualities of a human teacher, but she lacks emotional investment in her students and cannot recognize them individually. The school, which has over 3,000 students, plans to add more AI-powered teachers for the next academic year in response to the highly positive feedback from students.

ALSO READ: Scientists develop new AI model that identifies diseases; explains each diagnosis with a visual map