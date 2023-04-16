Who is Khazar Elyassnia? 5 things to know about the sister of accused Nima Momeni in the Bob Lee killing

Cash App founder Bob Lee’s killing on April 4 continues to have new developments. While it was earlier believed that the tech mogul was killed in a ‘random’ street crime which led to him getting stabbed three times, prosecutors now believe that Bob Lee was murdered by IT consultant Nima Momeni, who was seemingly concerned about Lee being involved with his younger sister Khazar Elyassnia.

Before allegedly stabbing him, the accused reportedly questioned Lee about whether he was doing drugs or ‘‘anything inappropriate’ with Khazar Momeni, who is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Dino Elyassnia.

Court documents reveal that shortly after Lee was killed, Khazar sent him a text message. “Just wanted to make sure your doing ok,” she reportedly texted. “Cause I know nima came wayyyyyy down hard on you And thank you for being such a classy man handling it with class Love you Selfish pricks.”

While as per The San Francisco Standard, the prosecutors suggest that Khazar Momeni might have been in a relationship with the late Bob Lee, let us take a look at who she is.

Who is Khazar Elyassnia? Here are 5 things you should know about her

Khazar Elyassnia has maintained a low profile, but below are listed a few things that are known about her.

Khazar Elyassnia’s place of birth

Khazar was reportedly born in Iran. She migrated to the US along with her family when she was still a child.

2. Khazar Elyassnia’s social life

Hoss Zaré, the Iranian-American restaurateur and owner of the Fly Trap restaurant, shared in an interview that Khazar often visited the restaurant with her friends. Zaré further shared that Khazar would send her compliments to the chef. “She was always pleasant, complimentary. A lot of Iranians, they come over there; they party, go out. She was always nice,” Zaré said.

3. Khazar Momeni’s husband Dr. Dino Elyassnia

Khazar got married to Dr. Dino Elyassnia in 2013. He is a well-known plastic surgeon in San Francisco, who reportedly immigrated to the US from Iran along with his family during the Iranian revolution. Dr. Elyassnia grew up in California and attended University of Southern California Medical School, where he specialized in cosmetic surgery. He now works at the Marten Clinic of Plastic Surgery, and is best known for his work in rhinoplasty.

4. Khazar Elyassnia’s luxurious residence

Court documents reportedly reveal that Elyassnia lives at the Millennium Tower, the 35-story luxury high-rise apartment building that been gradually sinking and tilting since it was completed in 2009. As per reports, Bob Lee visited Khazar’s apartment on the night of his death.

5. Meeting through a dating app

A man who met Khazar through a dating app in 2019 reportedly told The San Francisco Standard that she and her brother Nima Momeni are ‘very nice, super social people’.

