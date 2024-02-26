Who is Mychal Threets? Everything about the viral librarian as he plans to step away from work due to mental health reasons

Explore the inspiring journey of Mychal Threets, beloved librarian known for his viral advocacy for libraries and mental health. Lets delve into his profound impact as he steps away for self care.

Mychal Threets, a 33-year-old librarian from Fairfield, California, has captivated hearts and minds with his positive social media presence focused on libraries, literacy, and mental health advocacy, as per The New York Times. Threets, known for his vibrant personality, distinct appearance, and infectious enthusiasm, has built a sizable following on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where he shares his book recommendations, library stories, and messages of hope. 

Early life and career 

Threets, who is of African American and Mexican descent, was born and raised in Fairfield, California, and has always found solace and inspiration in his local library. Fighting shyness, anxiety, and depression, he immersed himself in the world of books and information.  

Threets began his career at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, a branch of the Solano County Library, after earning a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Phoenix and a master's degree in library information science from San Jose State University. He is now a supervising librarian there. 


Threets' approach to librarianship is defined by what he refers to as "library joy" - a celebration of the positive and welcoming environment he strives to create in his library.  

Threets' engaging videos highlight the diverse services and experiences libraries provide, emphasizing inclusivity, community, and the transformative power of literature. He has been a vocal supporter of initiatives like fine-free policies, which aim to make libraries more accessible and welcoming to all. 

Mental health advocacy and legacy 

In addition to his dedication to libraries, Threets is a strong advocate for mental health awareness and stigma reduction. He has openly discussed his own struggles with anxiety and depression, encouraging others to be vulnerable and seek help.  


Threets' authentic and compassionate approach has struck a chord with his audience, earning him widespread recognition and accolades, including the American Library Association's prestigious I Love My Librarian Award for Outstanding Public Service. 

Despite his impactful work and growing influence, Threets recently announced his intention to leave his position at the Solano County Library to focus on his mental health. Citing the importance of self-care and reflection, Threets expressed gratitude to his colleagues, friends, and supporters, emphasizing their profound influence on his life.  

While bidding farewell to his current position, Threets assures his audience that his advocacy for libraries and literacy will continue, albeit in a new capacity. 

Know more about Mychal Threets:

Why is Mychal Threets stepping away from work?
Threets is stepping away from his role as a librarian to prioritize his mental health and well-being.
Will Mychal Threets continue his advocacy work?
Yes, despite stepping away from his current position, Threets plans to continue advocating for libraries and literacy worldwide in a different capacity.
