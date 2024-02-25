Who was Eric Mays? Everything about Flint City councilman as he passes away at 65

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

The city of Flint is in mourning following the death of Councilman Eric Mays, 65. Mays, who was known for his outspokenness and dedication to his constituents, died of natural causes after a long illness. His death marks the end of an era in Flint's First Ward, where he was a prominent figure for more than a decade as per ABC News.

Enduring popularity and political career

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley expressed condolences on Mays' death, citing his "bold and courageous service" to the community. Throughout his tenure, Mays endeared himself to the First Ward residents with his unwavering dedication to their welfare. Mayor Neeley lamented the loss, emphasizing Mays' importance in City Hall and the impact of his absence on the community.

Mays' popularity was demonstrated by his consistent electoral success, which often resulted in the highest number of votes among his council colleagues. He entered local politics in November 2013, succeeding Anita Brown as the representative for Flint's northwest side. Mays maintained his popularity over the years, eventually winning re-election for a third term in November 2021.

In addition to being a councilman, Mays held leadership positions such as council president and chair of the influential Finance Committee. Despite an unsuccessful mayoral bid in 2022, Mays remained committed to advocating for the people of Flint, working for their betterment at all times.

Legacy and impact

During his tenure, Mays witnessed Flint navigate the water crisis, a difficult time for the city. He became a vocal advocate for justice, tirelessly fighting for his constituents' rights and demanding accountability. As Flint transitioned from state emergency management to self-government, Mays was instrumental in guiding the community forward.

Flint City Council President Ladel Lewis paid tribute to Mays, recognizing his lasting impact on the community. Mays' legacy as a dedicated public servant and advocate for Flint's residents will be remembered by everyone who knew him. His absence has left a void in the hearts of those he served, but his contributions continue to inspire and resonate throughout the community.

Despite facing challenges, including a suspension from the council at the time of his death, Mays remained dedicated to his constituents. His legal counsel was actively challenging the council's decision, demonstrating Mays' unwavering commitment to carrying out his duties until the end.

Final farewell

Funeral arrangements for Councilman Eric Mays have not yet been announced as Flint mourns his loss. Mayor Neeley ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at Flint City Hall beginning Monday, symbolizing the city's respect and gratitude for Mays' service.

In this time of grief, the community is urged to respect Mays' family's privacy and give them space to grieve their loss. As Flint remembers a dedicated leader and advocate, Eric Mays' spirit will live on as a symbol of service and commitment to the city and its residents.

