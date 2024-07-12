Donald Trump Calls George Clooney Unsuccessful Movie Actor As He Questions His Political Insight After Biden Op-Ed

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized George Clooney for praising Joe Biden in his Wednesday op-ed for The New York Times. The article, for the record, is the same one in which the Hollywood star asked Mr. Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump said of the Oscar winner. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?” the presidential hopeful wrote on July 10.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Everything to know about US Presidential Debate 2024 so far

A quick look at Clooney’s op-ed, which drew Trump’s wrath

Expressing his admiration for Joe Biden, Clooney wrote in his op-ed for NYT that he believes in Biden as a senator, vice president, president, and friend, and values his morals and character. “He’s won many battles he's faced,” the actor affirmed, however, with a careful caveat referring to his declining health. “The one battle he cannot win is the fight against time."

Clooney, as recently as last month, helped the president raise roughly $30 million for his campaign.

In his op-ed, Clooney noted that, though it makes him sad to say it, Biden is not the Biden of 2010 or even 2020. In fact, “he was the same man we all witnessed” in his turbulent performance at his debate with Mr. Trump, Clooney remarked.

Trump called Biden the worst US president to date

In his criticism of Clooney, Trump lashed out at the sitting president, calling him the “worst” president in the history of the United States. The real estate mogul turned politician additionally accused Biden of weaponizing law enforcement against his political opponents and of creating the most disruptive inflation in the history of the country, among other things.

Advertisement

Trump added about Biden that he did not save American democracy; he rather brought it to its knees, per a Washington Times report.

Trump and Clooney aside, Mr. Biden is also currently tackling whispers of uncertainty over his candidacy from his fellow Democrats. His campaign, however, has maintained he will see the 2024 elections through.

While Trump is the direct opponent of Biden for the November poll, George Clooney is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Wolves with Brad Pitt on the work front.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s Devastating To Say’: George Clooney Calls On Biden To Withdraw From 2024 US Presidential Race For THIS Reason