Who Is Thomas Kurian? Exploring The Life And Career Of IIT Dropout Businessman Who Is Richer Than His Boss Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is an IIT graduate, but an IIT dropout employee at Google is substantially wealthier than him. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian is an IIT dropout who is richer than his boss Pichai.

Sundar Pichai, the head of a $1.17 trillion corporation, received an astounding 226 million dollars in remuneration in 2022, with an estimated net worth of Rs 10215 crore. However, it is estimated that Thomas Kurian has a net worth of more than Rs 15000 crore.

In this article, we'll learn more about the Indian-American businessman and his background!

Who is Thomas Kurian?

Thomas Kurian is an Indian-American businessman who has been Alphabet Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer of Google Cloud since 2019.

Kurian's family

In 1966, Thomas Kurian was born in the Kerala, India, village of Pampady, in the Kottayam district, to P.C. Kurian and his spouse Molly. Chemical engineer Kurian Senior oversaw Graphite India as general manager. One of four brothers, Thomas Kurian also had an identical twin named George Kurian. George Kurian has been the CEO of NetApp since 2015.

Education

Thomas Kurian and his brother George Kurian studied at St Joseph's Boys High School in Bengaluru. Surprisingly they both managed to get accepted into IIT Madras. However, the brothers chose to go to the US after joining the esteemed organization because they were accepted to Princeton University.

Kurian graduated from Princeton with his degree with a summa cum laude degree in electrical engineering. After graduating from Stanford Graduate School of Business with an MBA and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Thomas Kurian began his career as an employee of McKinsey & Company.

Kurian's working career

Kurian began working as a consultant for six years in London and Brussels at McKinsey & Company, where he advised clients in the software, telecom, and financial services sectors. Kurian later worked for Oracle as a Senior Vice President in the Server Technologies Division, where he oversaw the creation and distribution of Oracle Application Servers.

According to CNN, Thomas Kurian was the 18th-highest-paid individual in the United States in 2010. Additionally, in 2010 he was the fifth-highest paid tech executive.

Kurian gave notice that he would be taking a leave of absence from the company on September 6, 2018. There were reports that Kurian and Larry Ellison fell out over how to proceed with its cloud business. He left his position as Oracle's president of product development on September 28, 2018.

In November 2018, Google Kurian became a part of the Google Cloud team and was appointed as the CEO.

