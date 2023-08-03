Who owns Inter Miami? Taking closer look at ownership structure of MLS team Messi plays for

Inter Miami is one of the biggest and most popular teams in the Major League Soccer Club. World’s top player, Lionel Messi, is a member of the team and represents one of the most renowned club owners in the world. Since the club's founding, many individuals have shared ownership of Inter Miami FC. Jose Mas and David Beckham are the two co-owners, and Jorge Mas serves as the managing owner.

One of the co-owners of the relatively new MLS team, which began competing in the 2020 season, is David Beckham, a former player for Manchester United and the LA Galaxy. As part of his agreement to join the MLS in 2007, Beckham was granted an option to purchase a club, which he eventually utilized to establish the Miami team. Beckham capitalized on his connections to successfully bring Messi into his team.





Inter Miami's ownership structure

The ownership group was initially formed in 2013 when the team was named Miami Beckham United. The most prominent figure in the Inter Miami ownership group is former English star David Beckham. Alongside him, the other two primary shareholders are Jorge Mas and his brother Jose Mas, both Miami-based businessmen. The Mas brothers' father, the millionaire Jorge Mas Canosa, established the Miami-based construction firm MasTec. Jorge Mas, who serves as the president of the Spanish team Real Zaragoza, is also part of the ownership. Inter Miami officially debuted in 2018 and held its inaugural match in 2020 after a protracted four-year battle to negotiate a stadium lease. The exact breakdown of the club's ownership percentages between Beckham and the Mas brothers has not been disclosed.

Reportedly, the majority of Jorge's $1.2 billion net worth comes from his ownership of 15% of the company's shares, which are valued at $1.2 billion on the New York Stock Exchange. The infrastructure engineering and construction firm MasTec, founded by his father, is also led by Jose Mas as the CEO. Jose is believed to have a net worth of at least $341 million, comprising revenue from various equities and shares.

Lionel Messi and his decision to join Inter Miami

Following in the footsteps of his longtime adversary Cristiano Ronaldo, several rumors suggested Messi's move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Another option was a return to Barcelona, the legendary team where Messi spent most of his brilliant career. However, in the end, Miami emerged as the top candidate.

In 2021, co-owner David Beckham officially discarded the concept, foreseeing a day that has already become a reality. There were also rumors that MLS had granted Messi an ownership stake similar to what it did with Beckham when speculations about Lionel Messi and Inter Miami first arose over a year ago.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Fight timings, PPV schedule, streaming options, and other details explored